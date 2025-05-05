Four Nations Dinner Honors Historic Preservation at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara

It was a Santa Barbara gala like no other. The California Missions Foundation hosted a special evening at the Presidio to celebrate historic preservation throughout the Santa Barbara community. Since 1998, the California Missions Foundation has been dedicated to preserving and restoring the historic California Missions and related historic sites throughout our state.

Exquisite dining table for 50 guests in Historic El Presidio de Santa Bárbara | Photo: Bonnie Carroll

A cordial reception was held before dinner in the El Presidio de Santa Bárbara private garden, where 50 guests mingled, enjoyed a glass of wine with hors d’oeuvres, and shared introductions. Mayor Randy Rowse was pleased to welcome honored guest Spanish Consul General Gerardo Fueyo to Santa Barbara. The evening dinner began with pomp as trumpeter Jon Ernst played the national anthems of both nations.

During his welcoming remarks, CMF Executive Director David Bolton recognized several local historic sites including Missions Santa Bárbara and Santa Inés, and Casa del Herrero. CMF has joined with each of these sites to bring important federal matching funds for their respective preservation and conservation projects. CMF also recognized the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and Santa Barbara Historical Museum for their dedication to education and stewardship of all things historic in Santa Barbara.

Founded in 1998 to preserve our state’s missions and related historic sites, CMF’s recent efforts have brought $2 million of federal funding to the greater Santa Barbara community for historic preservation and conservation. “The California Missions Foundation is proud to have collaborated with several of our historic sites, helping to assure these buildings will be around for the next generations,” said Bolton. “Combining federal funds with local donations is a great way to demonstrate community collaboration.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and Spanish Consul General Gerardo Fueyo enjoyed a conversation before dinner. | Photo: Bonnie Carroll

The exquisite Four Nations Dinner honoring the Chumash, Spain, México, and the U.S. was prepared by Chef Humberto Pérez, and was perfectly paired with Italian, French, and Spanish wines. Each course began with a scent card meant to enhance the plate served. The dinner was curated by pianist Antonio Artese, who shared a different scent packet with each course before playing a brief repertoire with the magnificent altar as a historic backdrop. Collaboration was the celebratory theme for the gathering of those who dined alongside candelabras, candles, and delicately cut and trimmed olive branches.

The entire evening was such a delightful experience. It was a dinner overflowing with elegant ambiance and piloted by Artese’s beautiful musical arrangements, which brought friends and supporters together to completely enjoy the glory of Santa Barbara El Presidio de Santa Barbara while savoring a unique menu designed to be shared from a place of love.

Bonnie Carroll is a volunteer with the California Missions Foundation.