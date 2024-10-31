Fashionable Evening Explores the Work of Cristóbal Balenciaga Through Photographer Tom Kublin

Rich fashion and history meet at a tasteful intersection at Santa Barbara’s very own Couture Pattern Museum. With a unique lens facing fashion history, this museum serves its mission as “an educational hub where members can deeply engage with culture and history by retracing the steps of master couturiers.”

The Couture Pattern Museum hosts a special event focused on Balenciaga on November 12. | Photo: Courtesy

On November 12 from 5-6 p.m., the museum is hosting an exclusive cultural event for Santa Barbara in conjunction with the University Club of Santa Barbara, followed by a prix-fixe dinner.



This event marks the release of the new book, Balenciaga — Kublin: A Fashion Record by Maria Kublin, the daughter of the acclaimed late fashion photographer Tom Kublin. It will also feature an exclusive presentation from Maria Kublin titled Balenciaga Through the Lens of Tom Kublin. This event offers a rare opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to immerse themselves in an influential chapter of fashion history and celebrate the life and accomplishments of a renowned photographer who worked with iconic fashion designers of couture.

This book showcases the trailblazing work of “The Master” of haute culture, Cristóbal Balenciaga. It recounts the golden age of couture and the most creative time period of his career, accentuating Balenciaga’s unique and lasting mark on modern fashion. It also references his career highlights, between his revolutionary artisanship to earning recognition from esteemed contemporaries such as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel.



Cara Austine-Rademaker, founder of the Couture Pattern Museum, shares, “We’re delighted to bring our community together to celebrate his legacy through the eyes of Tom Kublin, who captured Balenciaga’s vision like no one else.”



The presentation will examine the unique relationship between Kublin and Balenciaga that led to their combined success, showcasing his brilliant images and film stills. Tom Kublin’s work has been featured in major museum exhibitions across the world, a tribute to the exceptional legacy that he left in the field of fashion photography.

With its deep-seated Spanish background and identity, Santa Barbara is the optimal location for the celebration of Cristóbal Balenciaga, an artist whose designs are a tasteful fusion of history and fashion. This event offers the Santa Barbara community a unique opportunity to celebrate the legacy of this renowned Spanish designer.



VIP Tickets for this exclusive evening will include a signed copy of the newly released book, grant access to a reception with a selection of hors d’oeuvres, and the presentation by Maria Kublin. The VIP experience as delineated above will cost $350. To purchase these tickets, visit couturepatternmuseum.com/events or call (805) 303-4775.