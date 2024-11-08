Murder and Blackmail Are on the Menu When ‘Clue’ Comes to Santa Barbara

If the words “It was Colonel Mustard in the library with a knife” ring any bells for you, then Clue — the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite 1985 film (starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Santa Barbara’s own Christopher Lloyd) — should be right in your wheelhouse for an entertaining evening of theater.

Kicking off the 2024-2025 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series at The Granada Theatre November 26-27, Clue is a comedy whodunit that promises to take you through the twisted halls of Boddy Manor with familiar character names like Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett, the Cook, and of course Colonel Mustard, all designed to leave you dying of laughter.

John Shartzer and Tari Kelly in the North American tour of CLUE | Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Tari Kelly and Mark Price in the North American tour of CLUE | Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Elisabeth Yancey and John Shartzer in the North American tour of CLUE | Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Elisabeth Yancey, who plays Yvette the French Maid in the show, spoke to me on the phone last week, from the touring company’s stop in Albuquerque. Asked to describe Clue, she said, “I would call it a really physical dry comedy. Whenever I have watched it, I just can’t stop laughing. It’s really fast and furious. It’s less than 90 minutes long, and the whole thing is just really fun.”

Anything else we should know? “I would just say bring tissues, because it’s possible that you’ll be crying, you’ll be laughing so much,” she said. “One of my favorite elements is that people come out in costume. I love seeing everyone get excited. I had a really fun experience in Louisiana where I was at the stage door and this little girl was dressed up as the maid Yvette, like me. But instead of a broom, she had a Swiffer in her hand.”

Clue is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and it features original music by Michael Holland. See Clue at The Granada Theatre, Tuesday, November 26, and Wednesday, November 27. Both performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to CLUE are available at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org or by calling (805) 899-2222.