A Glowing Wonderland of Flora and Fauna at the Santa Barbara Zoo

It’s not easy to upstage the moving mass of an 18-foot-tall giraffe, or the impossibly vibrant plumage of a scarlet macaw.

But every night for the next two months at the Santa Barbara Zoo, the daytime stars are given a run for their money by the glowing menagerie of ZooLights, now in its third year and bigger and brighter than ever.

Thousands of handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns fill the grounds, from a desert scene down near the pavilion with meerkats, lizards, and peek-a-boo pygmy owl, to a pair of grizzlies catching salmon up by the lawn.

Along the paths and tucked into dark spaces are strobing butterflies, roaring dinosaurs, and creeping vines that culminate in a tower of pitcher plants with mosquitos that must be three feet long. Everywhere you look is something to ogle at.

There are plenty of interactive activities, too ― swings, seesaws, and a stationary bike that lights up LED fireworks will keep active kids occupied. Thirsty adults can enjoy wine and beer for sale at strategic points along the way.

On a recent preview night we barely got past the arch of birds, bugs, and reptiles at the gate. The 2-year-old with us stopped dead in his tracks and stared. And it only got better from there.

We all squealed at the hummingbirds and honeybees, and then spent an inordinate amount of time at the chomping plants. With their big lips and prominent teeth, they looked like the piranha plants from Super Mario Bros., or “Feed me, Seymour,” from Little Shop of Horrors, depending on your generation.

Snacks were needed, and available. And thank goodness the play area stays open. Only two of us could cram inside the oversized eggs, but we all slid on cardboard down the turf hill before waving bye to larger-than-life island foxes.

ZooLights is held November 13 ― January 12 from 4:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Prices range from $21 to $35, depending on peak or non-peak dates. Visit sbzoo.org. Parking is $11/vehicle, free for SB Zoo Members.