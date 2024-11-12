UC Santa Barbara Women’s Soccer Heads to NCAA Tournament for First Time in 15 Years 

Friday, November 15, will be a big day for UCSB’s soccer teams.

The Gaucho women will make their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2009 after winning two cliffhangers in the Big West Championships at Hawai’i last weekend, and the men’s NCAA bid will be decided when the Gaucho men play host to UC Davis in the Big West title match at Harder Stadium.

The women will travel to Stanford for their NCAA opener at 6 p.m. They will be underdogs, as they were in the Big West when they ousted UC Davis, 3-2, on freshman star Devin Greer’s penalty kick in the final minute of overtime, and they overcame Cal State Bakersfield when they won a penalty-kick shootout 8-7 after a 2-2 deadlock through two overtime periods.

The Gaucho men came from behind to defeat UC Irvine, 2-1, in last week’s Big West semifinal on goals by Andrew Kamienski and Isaiah Barber. They will kick off against the Davis Aggies at 7 p.m., seeking their first NCAA berth since 2021.