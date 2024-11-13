Dos Pueblos High School Students Take Part in Post-Election Walkout

Dos Pueblos High School students walked out of class on Tuesday, November 12, with a mission: speaking out about election results. “We cannot vote but decisions that are made impact us,” said student co-organizer Isabel Vasquez. It was not an anti-Trump protest, but a venting of frustrations, regarding topics such as reproductive rights, immigration, and education.

They walked to Evergreen Park and held speeches. “I now not only have to worry about doing good in school…now I have to think about whether I will even have rights over my own body,” Vasquez said.