Oliver English Partners with Santa Barbara’s El Encanto Hotel For Film Screening of ‘Feeding Tomorrow’

Along with rising temperatures, climate change has shifted the food supply chain and availability of nutrient necessities. With that in mind, Oliver English introduces his film Feeding Tomorrow, highlighting the efforts of local farmers and nutritionists in amending this broken system and easing food supply chains across the United States.

El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, is hosting Fostering Farmers on Thursday, November 21, at 5 p.m. The event includes a screening of the film and special guests, including regenerative plant-based Chef Camilla Marcus, director of land stewardship at White Buffalo Land Trust Jesse Smith, and founder of Seatopia, James Arthur Smith. This event is presented in partnership with Belle Hahn and Lillian Hahn Shining of the Twin Hearts Foundation.

Insights from experts at this event about creating resilient food systems aim to promote awareness about sustainable practices. Implementation of their guidance will ultimately secure a productive and ethical future of food within our own respective communities.

The evening will also include savory appetizers, cocktails, and meaningful conversations about mending the flawed food system. Attendees can engage in critical dialogue with Oliver English about culinary arts, agriculture, filmmaking, and his life philosophy.

Tickets can be purchased for $165 at: shorturl.at/fm8KK. All proceeds from the gathering will go towards Feeding Tomorrow Documentary Impact Campaign.