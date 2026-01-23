Ducky is a two-year-old, 73 lb. German Shepherd mix dog with good looks and a personality to match. He’s a beautiful blend of strength, charm, and goofiness. He’s the kind of dog that can make anyone smile with his playful antics and affectionate nature. Ducky is athletic and loves to stay active, whether it’s a brisk walk, a game of fetch, or just exploring with his human companion. After a day of lots of activities he will also be content to settle down and soak up some attention and time you. With his playful spirit and social disposition, Ducky will make a wonderful companion to who enjoys both activity and affection from their canine companion. Ducky might just be your perfect match.

Call 805-681-5285 or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Ducky and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County shelters and other dogs when resources are available.K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior, enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS animals.