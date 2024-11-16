The Waterhouse Gallery to Celebrate 40 Years of Fine Art

The Waterhouse Gallery will be celebrating their 40th anniversary on Saturday, November 23, with an afternoon and evening outdoor live painting demonstration followed by a reception. The beautiful gallery in La Arcada Courtyard is co-owned by Ralph and Diane Waterhouse, who have worked to create a space that serves as a home for beautiful art and also opens the door for young and emerging artists.

“It has been a tremendous joy to do what we love for the last 40 years,” Diane Waterhouse said. “Art is our passion.” The couple opened their first location in Solvang in 1985 before moving to the La Arcada location in 1991. They quickly found a community in Santa Barbara and have close ties with its artists. In 2006, the Waterhouse Gallery was one of the first to have curated The Great American Figurative Exhibition and they have continued to promote the art of figurative painting. The couple recently opened a second gallery location on Coast Village Road in Montecito.

Since its opening in 1984, the gallery has been a home for not only the work of many artists in the Santa Barbara area but also across the west coast. To kick off the celebration of this landmark anniversary, eight artists will be doing live painting demonstrations outside the gallery.

Ralph Waterhouse and a view inside the Waterhouse Gallery in 2023 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom (file)

The artists include Rick Delanty, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Kevin Gleason, Craig Nelson, Michael Obermeyer, Frank Serrano, and Thomas Van Stein. “It will be beautiful to see these canvases come alive with different styles and mediums. Magic!” shared Diane.

Delanty, Harrison, Heaton, Nelson, and Van Stein have been featured in the Waterhouse Gallery before with Gleason, Obermeyer, and Serrano soon to join them. Each of the artists have won various awards and have had their work featured in various galleries.

“We have always showcased the finest in landscape, figurative, and urban paintings and have nurtured and opened many doors for young emerging artists,” Diane said. Though their inventory is always changing, their commitment to creating a welcoming and open space remains constant.

The live paintings will be on sale alongside the other paintings showcased in the gallery. Additionally, all paintings will be posted on their website on November 20 and be available for purchase before the reception.

The live painting session will go from 1 to 4 p.m. outside the gallery in La Arcada, followed by the reception, which will be held inside the gallery from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This celebration is open to the public. “We have artists coming from all over the U.S. as well as our beloved local painters. It has been 40 years of joy,” said Diane.

For more information about the artists, their works, and which ones are available for purchase, click here. For more information about the Waterhouse Gallery 40th Anniversary celebration, visit waterhousegallery.com