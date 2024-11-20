A Promise Worth Keeping

The SBCC Promise Enrolls a Record-Breaking

2,093 Students for Fall Semester

By Rebecca Horrigan | November 21, 2024

Santa Barbara City College | Credit: SBCC

The Santa Barbara City College Foundation created the SBCC Promise in 2016, offering all recent, area high school graduates the chance to attend SBCC full-time and free of cost for up to two years. In addition, students are provided with books and supplies, and all fees are covered.

After a dip in enrollment during the pandemic, the SBCC Promise, which is funded entirely by private donations, has seen a record-breaking 2,093 students enrolled for this fall semester. The more than 7,000 students who have participated thus far, including many first-generation college students, now have the opportunity to accomplish their career and higher education goals.

Chief Program Officer Rachel Johnson sat down with us to explain why this is a promise worth keeping.

Why do you think 2024 was such a record-breaking year? Outreach for the SBCC Promise in local high schools has been incredible in the last year, as we expanded our team to two full-time staff. Our Manager Luis Naranjo and our new Coordinator Denise Lazaro-Gonzalez partnered with local high schools and SBCC’s Enrollment Services on outreach events. Last spring, we also held the first SBCC Promise Rally, bringing over 500 local students to campus for a day of celebration as they complete their steps to enrollment and registration at SBCC.

As the last few years have taught us repeatedly, the only constant is change. After the effects of the pandemic on enrollment began to wane, we then saw issues with FAFSA (the application for federal student aid) and broad changes in admissions trends and policies at four-year institutions. Those changes, along with other systemic factors — not least of which the cost of housing — make the prospect of staying in Santa Barbara for college all the more appealing for our local students and their families.

Can you give some examples of academic or career achievements of SBCC Promise students? SBCC Promise students go on to transfer to four-year universities, graduate from career technical education programs at SBCC (like Marine Diving and Culinary Arts), and follow many other pathways into the workforce and further higher education. Nursing remains the top major for SBCC Promise students, and many go directly into jobs at our very own Cottage Hospital. Similarly, graduates from SBCC’s Radiography Tech Program comprise over 75 percent of the imaging workforce in the local Sansum and Cottage systems!

What do you believe are the strengths of this program? From its inception, the SBCC Promise has been one of the most comprehensive Promise initiatives in the country, covering two full years (including summer semesters) of tuition, required fees, textbooks, and supplies. Because it is entirely funded through private donations, rather than public funds from the state, it is also one of the most inclusive and responsive to the changing needs of our students and local community.

In addition to the two years of support, the Foundation also covers eligible transfer application fees for Promise students and supports rental programs in classes that require costly equipment, like photography and field study courses.

The Promise encourages full-time enrollment, annual financial aid applications, and regular appointments with academic and career counselors, all of which improve college success and completion rates for students, and ensure they are receiving other financial support they’re eligible for.

Finally, since the SBCC Foundation pays third parties directly, students and their families do not even have to worry about navigating the payment systems or waiting for reimbursements for their expenses.

Why was the program started? The SBCC Promise was launched in 2016 as part of a growing commitment at community colleges throughout the country to truly make higher education affordable and accessible for local communities. In Santa Barbara, it was a commitment by the SBCC Foundation to our communities from Carp. to Gaviota, recognizing the value of helping local students stay local for college and removing as many financial barriers as possible. We have one of the best community colleges in the country right here — and we want our local students to be able to take full advantage of that.

What are your hopes for the future of this program? The SBCC Promise will continue to be available to any local student who is eligible and willing to make the required commitments within the program. As more and more high school students choose to take advantage of the Promise, we will, in turn, continue to grow our fundraising efforts to ensure as many as want to can come to SBCC after high school.

We are also committed to exploring further ways to expand our support. Since 2016, we’ve already added support for transfer application fees and work closely with other SBCC programs to connect Promise students with internships, transfer pathways, study-abroad opportunities, basic needs support, and more.

How can people support this program? The SBCC Promise relies entirely on private donations from individuals and organizations in our community that share our commitment to making higher education accessible to our local students. We welcome the chance to speak with anyone who is interested in learning more about the Promise and anyone can donate to the Promise online, or by reaching out to our development team.

Does SBCC provide other forms of support for these students so that they can make it through the full two years? The SBCC Promise team works closely with countless SBCC partners to support Promise students during their time here, making sure they thrive inside and outside of the classroom. From dual enrollment at local high schools and summer bridge programs, to transfer assistance and career counseling, Santa Barbara City College has incredible academic and student services to support students at every step of their college journey.