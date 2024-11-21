Coastal South California has a lot going for it when it comes to natural beauty. High on anybody’s list are its ocean views, those vantage points across the water’s curve and on out to horizons we never tire of taking in. Needless to say, any home within eyeshot of the cool Pacific that doesn’t take advantage of such a sight is missing out. These homes don’t miss.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

MODERN LUXURY: Taking advantage of world-class views across the Santa Barbara Channel, this single-family residence — with long architectural lines and 12-foot windows to welcome natural light — features the very latest in green technology. With architecture by Tom Meaney and interior design by Cheryl Neumann and Courtney Jordan, the double-framed exterior walls with rigid-panel reflective insulation keep the home cooler in summer and warmer in winter as the state-of-the-art solar system heats the pool, fuels super-efficient LED lighting, and generates surplus energy credits.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

SANTA BARBARA MODERN: Tall panes of curved glass set in a curved steel frame guide the eye along the stunning expanse of the Santa Barbara Channel from this all-new home in the quiet foothills above the city. Living spaces on a single level include three bedrooms, three baths, and a wide-open living room, kitchen, and dining area beneath high ceilings. Boundaries between inside and out blur as smooth-finished concrete connects the home’s principal gathering space with a welcoming patio and infinity pool. At the ground level, there’s a four-car garage and 2,900-bottle wine cellar. Architecture by Harrison Design, interior architecture by Mosaic Architects & Interiors, and interior design by Chris Teasley.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

BEACH HOUSE: Working within the existing footprint, the homeowner’s goal of “light and airy and open” was achieved through a delicate balancing act of removing posts and shear walls while maintaining structural integrity, all without compromising the built-in maritime ambiance. Headed up by architect Hugh Twibell, the new floor plan opened conversations between the kitchen and dining room and flooded the living room with broader ocean views through bigger windows. Upgrades to the guest wing focused on bed and bath renovations, while perks to the homeowner’s personal space included a small library and fireplace. Interiors by Sue Aldrich Designs.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

PALLADIAN VILLA: A storied estate of Montecito, this two-story villa covers 5,700 square feet and features three bedrooms, three baths, five fireplaces, and a library, wine room, and collection of paintings, artifacts, and classical statuary. Built on six steep acres, teams from five dozen subcontractors spend nearly three years, foundation to finish, to complete the project ahead of schedule. Architecture by Peter Becker with interiors by Rosie Feinberg.

