Sullivan Goss’s Annual ‘100 Grand’ Show Starts December 2

Art is a gift that keeps on giving, and this is the time of the year that truly is a great time to catch group shows. The big, grand gorilla of the bunch might just be the annual 100 Grand show at Sullivan Goss Gallery — featuring 100 works of art for $1,000 or less. The ginormous exhibition starts on Monday, December 2, at 9 a.m., right after Thanksgiving weekend, with the works going online at the same time — alphabetized by the artists’ last names.

“Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that more than 60 percent of the exhibition SOLD on the first day. Collectors and fans are encouraged to plan accordingly,” shared the organizers.

Curated by Susan Bush, the 100 Grand show has 22 new artists featured this year, in addition to many of our longtime favorites. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, photographs, assemblage, and sculpture by emerging and established artists that are priced to sell and sized (for the most part) to fit into smaller spaces, and with the premise that this is a great way for new collectors to begin to acquire and learn about original art.

Participating artists, many of whom have been featured in the Santa Barbara Independent, is a literal who’s-who’s in the Santa Barbara art community. Here’s the list of luminaries: Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Benjamin Anderson, Scott Anderson, Jeffrey Becom, Kit Boise-Cossart, Jessica Bortman, Ken Bortolazzo, Domonic Breaux, Lisabette Brinkman, Hilary Brock, Donna Brown, Nadya Brown, Phoebe Brunner, Devon Chapman, Patricia Chidlaw, Connie Connally, David Cooley, Jeanne Dentzel, Tom DeWalt, David Diamant, Kristopher Doe, Kate Eden, Cass Ensberg, Pamela Enticknap, Tricia Evenson, Pausha Foley, Jon Francis, Harrison Gilman, Yumiko Glover, Scott Gordon, Robin Gowen, Ruthy Green, J. Bradley Greer, Inga Guzyte, Linda Hale, DJ Hall, Bay Hallowell, Lynn Hanson, Holli Harmon, Kelly Hildner, James Hodgson, Bayard Hollins, Peter Horjus, Carolyn Hubbs, Nathan Huff, Gabriel Islas, Benjamin Kendall, Maia Kikerpill, Mary-Austin Klein, Kathleen Klein-Wakefield, Onno Kok, Wosene Worke Kosrof, Julika Lackner, Kathy Leader, Dan Levin, Susan Levine, Michael E. Long, Martha Inman Lorch, Mark Lozano, Anne Luther, Mimi Lyons, Alvaro Maestro, Cynthia Martin, Virginia McCracken, Susan McDonnell, Marie Mckenzie, Theil Morgan, Brad Nack, John Nava, Jeff Newman, Jami Joelle Nielsen, Christopher Noxon, Amber O’Neill, Rebecca Odes, Tom Pazderka, Rafael Perea De La Cabada, Angela Perko, Gail Pine, Hank Pitcher, Jordan Potter, Frances Reighley, Maria Rendón, Chris Rupp, Eric Saint Georges, Susan Savage, Sharon Schock, Holly Sherwin, Leslie Lewis Sigler, Alexis St. John, Nicole Strasburg, Terri Taber, Andrew Thill, James Thomas, Susan Tibbles, Dug Uyesaka, Sue Van Horsen, Sarah Vedder, Wanda Venturelli, Frank Whipple, Monica Wiesblott, Bobby Williams, Joyce Wilson, Sara Woodburn, Nancy Yaki, and Scott Yeskel.

Even if you’re not on the prowl to purchase, you won’t want to miss stopping by the gallery to check out this impressive selection of work. Sullivan Goss is located at 11 East Anapamu Street, and the show is on view through December 29, with a 1st Thursday reception on December 5, 5-8 p.m. See sullivangoss.com for more information.