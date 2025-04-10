Jackson Browne Joins the Crosby Collective for a Special Two-Night Engagement at Santa Barbara Lobero

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Santa Barbara favorite Jackson Browne is coming back to the Lobero for a two-night engagement.

Get ready to rock with some of the world’s greatest “jam” musicians — including special guest star Jackson Browne — for a very special performance by the Crosby Collective on June 12 and 13. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to hear this unique band live.

This community of Grammy-nominated musicians, artists, and close friends is the brainchild of Bay Area musician Jason Crosby (who has toured with Eric Clapton, Pete Seeger, and Dave Matthews, among others) and media executive/producer Joe Poletto, who have come together to blend some of rock’s most iconic songs and artists on tracks culled from artists like The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Allman Brothers, the Beatles, and more.

The group seamlessly molds the melodies, notes, riffs, and lyrics we know and love into an entirely new musical identity.

“If you’ve seen Jason Crosby & Friends, Terrapin Family Band, or Oteil & Friends, then you’ve probably heard ‘Friend of the Lithium’ — that’s the Grateful Dead lyrics set to Nirvana’s chord changes,” said Crosby in a statement. “It’s always gotten a great response, and with Joe and Oteil’s encouragement, we came up with a whole series of tracks in that vein. It pays the utmost respect to the spirit of the songs, while creating a new experience for them.”

“It’s not just about the mash-ups; it’s about the musicianship,” said Poletto. “We have some of the best musicians in the scene coming together to create an amazing live show. It’s something that’s never been done on this scale before, and we’re excited to showcase the songs.”

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 15, with the general on sale tickets released on Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. These shows will surely sell out. Here’s the link to purchase tickets, which will go live on Tuesday: lobero.org/events/crosby-collective-with-special-guest-jackson-browne/