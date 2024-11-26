Capturing the perfect photo is no easy task, but one of our photographers, Ingrid Bostrom, makes it look effortless. Bostrom has shot pictures for our newspaper for three years now, many of them being covers! This week, get to know our talented photographer who helped highlight all of our local heroes.

How long have you been doing Local Hero portraits? What’s your favorite part of the process?

This is my third year taking the Local Hero portraits. The selected heroes are rarely people that seek the spotlight. They often mention how surprised they are to be honored and credit other people who have helped them along the way. It’s a joy to illuminate their faces and spirits with my photos.

What’s been your favorite cover shot from this year that you’ve done?

Three of my favorite cover story shoots this year were of tattoo artist JJ Ortiz, visual artist Janna Ireland, and street dance artists Lil Buck and Jon Boogz. They are all exceedingly creative and complex humans that also happen to be very photogenic.

What’s your favorite type of photography to do?

I have two somewhat opposite favorites. I love solo portraits and the practice of noticing people. My other ideal type of shoot is a busy event/rally/etc. where I hone in on people and scenes that capture my attention most. I chase light and avoid using a flash as much as possible, so dim settings are most challenging for me — but there’s always glimmers of light to be found.

Where else do you do photography?

I have a column in Coastal View News, contribute to Carpinteria Magazine and some other publications, and work with a variety of clients when time allows. I’d like to carve out time in the upcoming year to return to more non-assignment/passion photography.

When you aren’t doing photography, what do you like to do in your spare time?

When I’m not snapping pics, I want to be walking a trail or the beach. I also regularly indulge my visual cravings for design, art, and thrifting.

What are some of your favorite places to go to in Santa Barbara? Where are staples that you always go to in Carpinteria?

I love the exhibitions, events and community at MCASB, where I also serve on the board. When I’m running around town, I frequently swing by Corazón Cocina and Taqueria Santa Barbara for my favorite Mexican food. I got hooked on F45 since an assignment for Indy there — so fitting in my gym fix is part of my routine these days. In Carpinteria, I walk to the beach as much as possible, even for a quick glimpse and deep breath of salty air. Pacific Health Foods sees me on the daily. And my favorite thrift store, St. Joe’s Resale, would be concerned if I didn’t show up for a couple of weeks.