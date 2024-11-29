The 42nd Annual ‘Messiah’ Sing-Along Event Benefits Unity Shoppe

The Annual Messiah Sing-Along event, conducted by Phillip McLendon, will be hosted for its 42nd year in Santa Barbara. This event is a classical performance of George Frideric Handel’s oratorio Messiah, performed by members of the Santa Barbara City College Symphony. All proceeds will be donated to the Unity Shoppe — the Santa Barbara–based nonprofit organization that benefits 18,000 low-income members of our community.

This whole event is organized and run by volunteers and keystone members of the city. The event will feature four talented soloists as well as organist Erin Bronski-Evans. The orchestra is organized by James Mooy, conductor of the Santa Barbara City College Symphony Orchestra.

The annual “Messiah” Sing-Along is a benefit for Unity Shoppe | Photo: Courtesy

Some non-lyric music will be performed, but the chorus is dependent on audience participation. All are welcome to join in the choir, but also are encouraged to just listen as well. It is fitting that the Unity Shoppe is the heart of this event, because the aim is to provide connection between citizens to support a shared cause.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at Chaucer’s Books (3321 State St.), at the door of the event, and at the Unity Shoppe downtown (1401 Chapala St.). Music scores can be collected at these locations as well. The Annual Messiah Sing-Along event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church (21 E. Constance Ave., at the corner of State and Constance streets). Come unify your voices in a shared holiday spirit on Tuesday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m.