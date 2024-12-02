This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 1, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Rafael Bautista

The pace does not slow down for the holidays here in real estate-land. The 1-bedroom-1-bath condo above is in Creekside Terrace in Goleta, listed at $659,000 by my friend Kalia Rork. This brand new listing caught my eye on Thursday, and I was ready to tell you all about it, but it went into escrow on Friday! Sorry to disappoint you if you’re in the market, but rest assured — other opportunities will come along.

Credit: Courtesy

The home at 1103 West Pedregosa Street has so many things to fall in love with. Its old-school craftsman character; its quiet, woodsy upper Westside location; its glorious mountain views — not to mention its six-bedroom-three-bathroom spaciousness — enough room to accommodate all of your house guests … and keep your distance from each other when needed! Offered at $2,695,000 and featured on our cover this week, contact Mary Layman and Shane Amburn for details.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

If eating the last turkey sandwich makes you hungry for the rest of the upcoming holidays, we’re surrounded by ways to get in the spirit. ZooLights is back at the Santa Barbara Zoo. I loved it last year, and I hear that it’s bigger and better than ever this year, and continues through mid-January. For a different kind of lights, Paseo Nuevo has their tree-lighting ceremony this evening from 5:30-8 p.m. with snow falling in center court at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. If you miss it tonight, snow shows continue every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night through December!

Holiday weekend? Or business as usual? If you’re looking for a new home for the holidays, there are plenty of open houses in this week’s issue — take a look so that you can take care of business. If you’re looking for a more relaxing, inspiring read, check out our annual Local Heroes issue. Chances are, you know one of these heroes in our midst. I’m keeping today’s newsletter short so that I can enjoy some extra work and play. Whether business or leisure, here’s wishing you and yours a warm and wonderful Sunday!