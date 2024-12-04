This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Some KEYT employees, including videographers, editors, multimedia journalists, directors, and producers, voted to unionize last month with a 17-13 majority. On December 3, the National Labor Relations Board certified the vote, making Local 600, the union, the employees’ representative for collective bargaining. Local 600 represents 13 other broadcast news stations nationwide. KEYT’s owner is News-Press & Gazette, a family media company headquartered in Missouri.