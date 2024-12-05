If you walk into most home improvement stores, you will find confused souls standing in front of the paint chips, overwhelmed, and trying to decide which direction they want to go with their room du jour. Painting your walls is a big project that has a direct impact on the look and feel of the space. Let’s simplify the process so you can add instant value and transform your space with confidence.

Paint is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to change the look and feel of a room. But with endless options, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Follow these expert tips to take the guesswork out of selecting the perfect shade and finish.

Credit: Upsplash

Start with a Scheme

If you are redesigning your whole room, start with some inspiration. I usually start with a fabric I love that I’ll be using as an accent for pillows or window treatments. If you choose a fabric that has a pattern and colors you love, you can pull together the other colors in the room from that fabric swatch, including paint! For example, choose a floral or stripe that has several color options, and then take it with you to the paint store. This way, you can hold your fabric directly against the paint chips you are considering. You can see what works and what doesn’t. Whether you are staying neutral or going bold and moody, taking items with you that will show up elsewhere in the design will ensure you keep everything coordinated and connected.

How to Choose the Right Color

I think the biggest mistake I see people make with paint is that they choose colors that are far too pigmented. If you are intentionally going for a moody feel in the room, then the more pigment the better. However, I see the most success with paint in rooms where the color on the walls acts more as a beautiful backdrop to the other decor and art in the space. Warm neutrals and soft grays allow other items like vintage pieces and beautiful fabric to take center stage. Even when selecting a true color for the walls, I always find myself making my way to the lightest and airiest version of the color I’m looking for. Whether it’s blue, green, or lavender, I’m always looking for a shade that looks like the color is a whisper across the walls, instead of demanding attention as soon as you enter the room. My rule of thumb is always that softer and lighter colors create the most cozy and serene experiences.

Credit: Laura Gransberry

How to Wall Sample

My general rule for sampling paint is to make sure you edit your choices. After you’ve identified your general color direction, narrow down your choices to three to five shades before sampling. Apply swatches directly to your wall and observe them over a few days. Make sure you notice them at different times of day because the colors change depending on the amount of sunlight and shadow in the space. Light changes everything, so make sure the color feels right in both daylight and evening glow. Once you’ve lived with them for a few days, trust your instincts and pick your winner.

Pick the Perfect Sheen

The simple way to look at choosing a sheen is this: The higher the sheen, the more reflective the surface will look, and the easier it is to clean. Flat paint creates a beautiful soft look, and it is great for ceilings; however, it is very impractical for a family with kids. My particular favorites for families are eggshell or velvet, as they still have that softer feel and can be wiped well with a sponge or towel. Trim and millwork should have a higher sheen than your walls, like semi-gloss or satin, to add depth and dimension. Higher sheens reflect more light and clean up more easily, making them practical for busy households while still achieving a polished look.

With the right paint choices, you can transform your space into a reflection of your style and personality. Remember, the walls are more than just a background — they set the tone for everything else in the room. Whether you’re going bold and moody or soft and serene, approach your paint project with intention, and you’ll create a space that feels perfectly you.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more!