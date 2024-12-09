This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on December 3, 2024. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Hello, fellow bookworms! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by family, friends, and good food.

We’re in holiday crunch time over here at the Independent, so I haven’t been able to read as much as I want to or as much as our recent few rainy days call for! So for this newsletter, I’m doing something a little different. These are some of my favorite books to enjoy when the weather starts turning, and they’re a few of my all-time favorite books as well.

Every animal lover should read this book. The story of Black Beauty, a carriage and riding horse living in the days of Victorian England, depicts the world through the eyes of a horse and his life story as he passes from owner to owner, some kind and some cruel, and what he learns from them and from other animal companions he befriends. Aside from being beautifully written, Black Beauty’s true legacy is its impact on animal welfare. Through Sewell’s gifted writing, memorable characters, and the sheer empathy that inspired her to write, readers across England and the United States were inspired to advocate for animals and pass anti-cruelty laws, particularly for carriage horses, which were often treated more like machinery than living beings.

Whether you’re a horse lover like me or simply have a soft spot for animals in general, put this one on your list. While Anna Sewell only lived for five months after the book’s publication and saw a fraction of its impact, it continues to stir the hearts of readers to this day.

Depicting the intertwined lives of four Chinese immigrant mothers and their American-born daughters, Amy Tan’s best-known novel The Joy Luck Club expertly weaves together the lives of eight very different women and the ways in which they influence, hurt, love, and forgive each other. Tan compares and contrasts the childhood and adulthood experiences of the four mothers, born and raised in China before immigrating to America, and the four daughters, born in San Francisco and growing up influenced by two different cultures, and the ways in which they adapt and thrive in their American lives and remain loyal to their cultural roots.

No matter how many times I read this one, I always find something new to notice and appreciate. The many layers and characters of The Joy Luck Club all contribute to form a story of the complicated relationship between daughters and mothers, the good and the bad, and the enduring strength of women throughout history.

While I may have read this one for the first time in 6th-grade English class, it remains one of my all-time favorites. The Giver, Lois Lowry’s 1993 young-adult dystopian novel, depicts a society that has converted to “Sameness,” a state that has erased color, weather, true emotion, and personal choice from its inhabitants’ lives for the sake of maintaining order and safety. Twelve-year-old Jonas receives his adult career assignment: to be the next Receiver of Memory, and begins his training under the previous receiver, whom he dubs the Giver, an old man who alone keeps all the memories of the community before the time of Sameness. Jonas struggles with this new knowledge and whether living as he always had is truly the best way to live.

One of the most heartbreakingly beautiful books I’ve ever read, The Giver is such a wonderful, succinct depiction of what it means to be human: messiness, emotion, and all. While it’s written for a child/young adult audience, it’s a message that one can appreciate at any age.

Whether you’re rereading old favorites or diving into something new, I hope you’re having a cozy start to December. Happy reading!



—Tessa, allbooked@independent.com

