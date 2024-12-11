Art & Soul Opens A New Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Arts District

“Art should not just be something that is separate and on the walls, it’s something that is meaningful and a part of people’s lives,” said Kim McIntyre, Art & Soul gallery owner. She is joined by her daughter, Bella DiBernardo, who helps to operate the gallery alongside her.

Growing up in York, Maine, McIntyre describes taking inspiration from visiting the first Art & Soul gallery in Ogunquit, Maine before McIntyre and DiBernardo uprooted from the East Coast and expanded the gallery out west to the heart of Santa Barbara’s vibrant art community.

The gallery has already made a name for itself here in its current location in the Funk Zone, where there is currently a Winter Otherland exhibit featuring the works of Colette Cosentino and Kellen Meyer. The franchise is expanding with a new gallery opening in the Santa Barbara Arts District on Thursday, December 12.

With its new location at 1323 State Street, the gallery will be situated next to the historic Arlington Theatre, as well as popular restaurants, other respected galleries, and boutique shops. This new location advances Art & Soul’s mission of fostering a welcoming space for inspiration and appreciation for both artists and art lovers.

“Our space in the Arts District will continue to showcase and feature emerging and established artists in a meaningful and beautiful way,” McIntyre shares. Notable local artists Brad Betts, John Baran, Pedro De La Cruz, and Sylvan Butera Rich will be featured in the gallery’s first exhibit Santa Barbara: The Art of Place.

Work by Sylvan Butera Rich is featured at Art & Soul Gallery | Photo: Courtesy

“Sail Away” by John Baran | Photo: Courtesy

This exhibition captures the essence of Santa Barbara — juxtaposed light and shadow, textures of land and sea, as well as the steady hum of daily life in this sleepy surf town. This vision is elucidated by the exceptional creations of local artists who capture Santa Barbara’s natural beauty and cultural vibrance.

“It’s all about the artists. I just provide the space; the artists make it happen,” said McIntyre, who credits the artists featured in her gallery for providing a space embedded with the ideals of community, collaboration, and creativity.

Work by Pedro De La Cruz is featured at Art & Soul Gallery | Photo: Courtesy

She highlights how she met one of the featured artists, Brad Betts, as he was painting plein air in front of Dart Coffee in the Funk Zone. She struck up conversation about his artwork and proposed that he be featured in an Art & Soul exhibition, to which he agreed. Betts also has roots on the East Coast as owner of a gallery in Booth Bay, Maine — another special artist connection between McIntyre and Betts.

Artist John Baran’s keen eye for photography meshed with fine art will also be featured in the exhibit, as well as the local and traditional influences of Pedro De La Cruz, and the tranquil and colorful Central Coast scenes portrayed by Sylvan Butera Rich.

“I think that the Arts District has done an incredible job at promoting and supporting the arts in Santa Barbara. I am just so excited to be a part of that,” McIntyre said about her excitement regarding the new Art & Soul location.

McIntyre and DiBernardo are thrilled to announce the grand opening of their ARTS District location, kicking it off with an event on December 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the new gallery location at 1323 State Street. The event will include artist conversations, live music, and hors d’oeuvres sponsored by local restaurants and vendors.

For more information on the opening, artists, and gallery’s mission, visit artandsoulsb.com.