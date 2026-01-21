“Tucker” by Jeff Bridges | Photo by Jeff Bridges, courtesy Tamsen Gallery



From the big screen to behind the lens, Jeff Bridges can do it all. Best known for acting in films such as The Last Picture Show and The Big Lebowski, Bridges has made a name for himself in American cinema with several leading credits.

While taking center stage on the big screen, Bridges also enjoys being behind the camera. For more than 30 years, he has captured his creative industry of moviemaking by shooting scenes on a variety of film sets using his Widelux F8 panoramic camera.

Wielding his camera between cuts, Bridges divulges the uncensored and candid moments on movie sets, featuring the chaos and camaraderie that often falls short of the big screen. His work offers a rare and candid vision into the striking and grand inner workings of the industry.

This unique equipment enables Bridges to shoot photographs wide enough to nearly mimic that of a movie camera. The impression of the images effectively leaves viewers feeling surrounded by his imagery.

The Widelux camera lends itself to the behind-the-scenes photography that Bridges does on movie sets — spotlighting actors, crews, and locations. He compiled these black-and-white photos into photography books, Pictures, Volume One and Two. Proceeds from these books have contributed to initiatives such as the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a charitable organization that offers assistance and care to people with limited resources in the Southern California movie and television industries.

With an acting career spanning more than 65 years, his new exhibit at the Tamsen Gallery pays tribute to moviemaking across the decades. Between 35mm film to digital cinematography, Bridges transports viewers between eras and behind the camera, offering a rare glimpse into the marvel of moviemaking.

“Jeff’s photographs offer a unique glimpse into the world of cinema, revealing the magic that happens off-screen. At Tamsen Gallery, we believe in the power of storytelling through art, and this exhibition does just that in a remarkable way. We’re incredibly excited for everyone to experience the beauty of his work,” said Lara Firestone, manager of the Tamsen Gallery.

“The Big Lebowski” by Jeff Bridges | Photo by Jeff Bridges, courtesy Tamsen Gallery



Bridges has earned respect among the community of professional photographers, with his photographs being featured in A Rabbit’s Foot, Premiere, and Aperture magazines, as well as in gallery exhibitions from New York, Los Angeles, London, Italy, and San Diego. He even received the Infinity Award from the International Center of Photography in 2013.

Tamsen Gallery is honored to display Jeff Bridges’s photographs in his debut exhibition in his hometown of Santa Barbara, a place personal to him, said Firestone The gallery recently hosted an exhibit for Susan Bridges, Jeff’s wife, attesting to their ongoing personal relationship with the couple — a media duo.

“Our collaboration with the Bridges has been extraordinary. After the success of Susan’s photography exhibition, we are thrilled to continue this journey with Jeff’s distinctive work. Their passion for art resonates deeply with our mission at Tamsen Gallery,” said Firestone. “Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with this creative spirit — join us and be inspired!”

The contemporary fine art gallery, nestled into the heart of downtown Santa Barbara’s Arts District, is the ideal setting to display Bridges’s trailblazing works, encouraging engagement from both artists and the community.

The exhibit is currently on view at Tamsen Gallery in 1309 State Street, Santa Barbara. In the meantime, visit jeffbridges.com/photography for a glimpse through his artistic lens, and to view some of his photos and recent projects.