Deck the Halls … Within Your Budget

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays or are simply saving up to buy presents and groceries, many of us don’t have extensive budgets to adorn our homes with elaborate holiday decorations. Plus, who has all that extra time during the post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa frenzy?

Tiny touches — like hanging holiday cards or cinnamon sticks from the stair railings — can help ring in the festive spirit without much cost or time needed. Here are a few of my favorite ways to deck the halls in a budget-friendly way:

Add Greenery and Garland

Draping garland over a mantle is, naturally, where most of us place it, but garland isn’t just for the mantle! Other places to add greenery include as a centerpiece on a table, around a door frame, at the top of curtain rods, or tucked behind framed art hanging on a wall.

If you’re really in the holiday spirit, consider adding another layer to the garland; some ideas include wood bead strands, pom-pom strands, or driftwood pieces found at the beach to create subtle moments of festive sophistication.

Make a DIY Garland

Make your own garland using string and some wood clothespins, then add greeting cards or family photos from holidays past. Hang your homemade garland around a window ledge or bookshelves.

Create Shapes on a Wall with String Lights

To me, there’s nothing more festive than twinkle lights! You can easily use a string of lights and Command hooks to create a holiday star, Christmas tree, or any shape you desire on an empty wall. Or, add light-up stars or snowflakes to a doorway or other creative space to bring a warm glow inside your home.

Hang Stockings in Unexpected Places

No fireplace? No problem. Let a blanket ladder or open shelving/bookshelves stand in for a mantel. Consider adding decorative accents, such as miniature bottle-brush trees, LED candles, or snow globes to the shelves alongside the stockings, and you’ve got all your holiday cheer in one place.

Fill Jars with Colorful Cheer

Take a few empty, clear glass jars and fill them with pistachio nuts, green or red peppercorns, or holiday candies. Add some ribbon around each jar and adorn your dining table, entry table, or mantle with a grouping of jars. Bonus tip: Make your own granola as holiday gifts and use it as decoration around your home for a few weeks before gifting to friends and family!

Lastly, don’t forget the mistletoe! I’d love to see your holiday decor. Tag me on social media @saltwood.interior.design.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.