Santa Barbara Deputies Arrest Alleged Grinch Who Stole Christmas Trees

Exactly two weeks before Christmas, Santa Barbara authorities may have nabbed a real-life Grinch. On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Barbara man they say stole multiple Christmas trees and wreaths from a local nursery earlier this week, according to a press release from Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Deputies were informed on Monday that a suspect had taken multiple trees and wreaths from La Sumida Nursery on South Patterson Avenue. Following an investigation, deputies arrested suspect Matthew Johnson, 43, on Wednesday morning at his home on 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive. During the arrest, deputies recovered one of the allegedly stolen trees and two wreaths and returned them to the nursery. Zick said he reportedly stole six to seven trees in total but reported that he dumped all but one elsewhere. The press release does not list the value of the trees stolen.

Johnson was booked at the county’s Main Jail on suspicion of felony burglary and is being held on $20,000 bail. Zick said the bail was set as high as it was because the crime alleged constituted a burglary. She declined to say whether Matthews is alleged to have any priors.

Nick Welsh contributed reporting to this story.