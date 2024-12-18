Finding Community Through Reading

Guests check out the Book Swap Table | Photo: Meaghan Clark Tiernan

This past Sunday in a cozy little corner along the Haley corridor, a small group of introverts met to read. The first annual holiday book exchange and silent book club was hosted by Literally Amazing S.B. and Loud Flower Art Co. to celebrate their passion for community and literature.

The group of mostly women warmed up by congregating around the book exchange table. “I think a book exchange is the essence of community,” said Michaela McGinnis, the organizer behind Literally Amazing S.B. Everyone, it seemed, wanted to talk about their books. After filling their plates up with snacks and finding somewhere to perch, book flaps and back covers were read before final selections were made. There was even some petitioning for one’s own donated covers (myself included), while others raved about familiar titles set out.

The idea behind an exchange — gift a book, get a book — is simple, but can have a significant impact. “Book exchanges spark so much joy, love and connection — something that can be missing for so many people during the holiday season,” said McGinnis.

The second half of the afternoon was dedicated to reading. If you’ve ever heard of a silent disco, the silent book club is like that — only participants bring along a book they’re in the middle of. This past summer, inspired by a desire for community, McGinnis began inviting friends and strangers into community spaces to gather and read. In just six short months, Literally Amazing S.B. has already partnered with Santa Barbara Public Library, Social Flock, and Lowstate Writing Salon. “It’s been great building community and spreading the love of reading,” said McGinnis.

The local artisan community is so small that soon enough, McGinnis and Loud Flower owner Madi Manson began to buddy up at events. One thing led to another, and the idea for collaboration was formed.

PJs were encouraged at the first annual holiday book exchange and silent book club | Photo: Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Getting cozy and reading at the first annual holiday book exchange and silent book club | Photo: Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Part retail shop and screen printing studio, Manson does everything from the screen printing to exposure at 506 East Haley Street, a space she shares with Restricted Goods LLC. It’s also a community gathering space and felt like the perfect place to host Literally Amazing’s next book exchange.

Akin to Literally Amazing, Loud Flower’s story originated when the desire for community was stronger than ever. In the pandemic, Manson and her former partner started making art about their feelings and how they were processing them. Turns out that putting feelings on a T-shirt turned out to be good business. “It feels good to create wearable art that feels everyday and approachable, but has a message,” she said.

In addition to Loud Flower’s own designs, the retail section carries other artists with a similar focus on community, mental health and fun. “We care about the community and want to foster a space for people to come in and experience art that’s out of the norm of Santa Barbara.”

Loud Flower is hosting its one-year anniversary and holiday party on Friday, December 20, 5-8 p.m. They’re also open for holiday shopping every day, 10 a.m. -5 p.m., until December 24. For more information about Literally Amazing and to find out about upcoming events, follow along at instagram.com/literally_amazing_sb.