As a New Year Nears, Resolve to Remove

As the clock strikes midnight on January 1, we’re often filled with excitement and resolve to add something to our lives. New fitness routines, hobbies, gadgets, or goals — all promising to make us better, happier, or more successful. But what if, this year, we tried a different approach? Instead of piling on more, what if we chose to remove?

Decluttering our lives — both physically and mentally — can lead to surprising clarity and freedom. Here’s why subtraction might be the key to a truly transformative new year.

Physical Clutter Drains Mental Energy

Every item in your space demands a fraction of your attention. That unopened box, the overflowing closet, or the stack of papers on your desk — all of them take up cognitive bandwidth. By removing what you no longer use or love, you create a calm and inviting space. Start small: Tackle one drawer or shelf and feel the immediate relief of less.

Fewer Commitments Mean Deeper Connections

In the rush to achieve more, we often overcommit ourselves — social events, work projects, volunteer roles — leaving us stretched thin. Instead of adding another activity to your calendar, consider removing one. Saying no to what doesn’t align with your values creates space to say yes to what truly matters.

Digital Detox: Less Is More

From email subscriptions to app notifications, our digital lives are brimming with distractions. Take an hour to unsubscribe, delete, and declutter your devices. By reducing digital noise, you can reclaim your focus and your time.

Eliminate Negative Patterns

Rather than striving for a long list of new habits, reflect on the patterns holding you back. Procrastination, overthinking, or self-doubt — what would happen if you focused on removing just one? Clearing out these roadblocks makes room for growth without the pressure of endless additions.

The Beauty of Less

Removing isn’t about deprivation; it’s about making space. Space for creativity. Space for rest. Space for what genuinely fulfills you.

So, this new year, resist the urge to add. Instead, take stock, pare down, and watch your life expand in ways you didn’t expect. Sometimes, the simplest resolutions are the most profound.

I wish for you a beautiful holiday season filled with all the things that you love!

Sara Caputo transforms how individuals, teams, and small businesses navigate workflow and increase workplace efficiency. Her work has been featured in Working Women, Success, and Forbes, as well as other national and regional publications. She can be reached at sara@saracaputoconsulting.com.