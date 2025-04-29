Raise a Glass for Another Year of the Buellton Brew Fest

Raise a glass and dress in your best Western look for the beloved and highly anticipated annual Buellton Brew Fest. The Brew Fest returns for another year of craft beer, live entertainment, and outdoor fun to Santa Barbara County — but this year, there is a Western twist!

The event will take place on Saturday, May 3, at 12:30 p.m. (with VIP Early Entry available at 11:30 a.m.) at River View Park in Buellton. More than 50 breweries, wineries, and makers of kombucha, cider, and seltzer will showcase their finest pours, some from the region and some from far beyond.

As the longest running craft beer festival on the Central Coast, the event boasts a wide selection of beverages, including from Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Brick Barn Wine Estate, Anna’s Cider, Honest Abe Cider House & Meadery, and Rock 12 Distillery, among others.

Buellton Brew Fest | Photo: Courtesy

While enjoying a glass, attendees can also play lawn games and mega-sized beer pong, visit food trucks and merchant vendors, and enjoy incredible music from performers DJ Pete, Will Breman, and Country Nation. There will also be a new mechanical bull this year to add exciting flair and play off the Wild West theme.

Make sure to have on your best Western wear, as there will be prizes given out for best-dressed group and person.

Shuttle Transportation is available from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, and Santa Maria! Shuttle tickets are $20-$25 and includes a ride to and from the event. To purchase tickets and for more information on the event, visit buelltonbrewfest.com.