Riding Safely: E-Bike Safety Tips for the Entire Family

In recent years, e-bikes have become increasingly popular, particularly for their efficiency, convenience, and speed. They offer a fun and practical alternative to traditional bikes among children and adults.

However, with increased speed and power come added risks. Across the country — and here in Santa Barbara County — hospitals are seeing a rise in e-bike-related injuries among riders of all ages. The good news? Many of these injuries are preventable.

By taking simple steps to ride safely, riders can significantly reduce their risk and enjoy the benefits of e-bikes with greater peace of mind.

Protect Your Brain: Wear a Proper-Fitting Helmet

Helmets are the first and most important defense against serious brain injuries. However, they must fit correctly and be worn properly to be effective.

According to guidelines from organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute (BHSI), a properly fitted helmet should:

Sit level on your head, not tilted forward or backward.

Rest low on your forehead, leaving no more than two finger widths of space between the helmet and your eyebrows.

Have snug but comfortable straps that form a “V” shape under your ears and fasten securely under your chin.

For e-bike riders, there are even helmets specifically designed for higher speeds. These helmets, like those meeting the Dutch NTA 8776 standard, offer extra coverage around the head and advanced safety features like MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) to protect against hard impacts.

According to the California Highway Patrol:

Riders under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet (Section 21212 CVC).

All riders, regardless of age, must wear a helmet when operating a Class 3 e-bike (Section 21213 CVC).

While not all e-bike riders are legally required to wear helmets, it’s strongly recommended for everyone.

Understand Your E-Bike’s Classification and Speed Potential

California law classifies e-bikes into three categories, each with different speed limits:

Class 1: Pedal-assist only, with a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph.

Class 2: Equipped with a throttle, the bike can be powered without pedaling and with a maximum speed of 20 mph.

Class 3: Pedal-assist only, but with a maximum speed of 28 mph, making helmets mandatory for all riders and restricting use to riders aged 16 and older.

Knowing your e-bike’s classification is important in helping you make informed safety decisions, including choosing the right helmet. Tip: If you need clarification on your e-bike’s classification, e-bikes manufactured after 2017 must have a permanently affixed label containing the classification number, top speed and motor wattage.

Be Visible

Staying visible is important to riding safely, especially at night and early morning. Bicycle lighting equipment is required by law when operating a bicycle during darkness to assist with remaining visible to motorists and other vulnerable roadway users (Section 21201[d] CVC).

E-bike riders must ensure their bike is equipped with the following to ride in darkness:

A white front light attached to the bicycle or rider’s body that is visible from 300 feet to the front and from the sides

Red rear reflector

White or yellow reflector on each pedal, shoe, or ankle

White or yellow reflector on each side forward of the center of the bicycle and to the rear unless the bike is equipped with reflectorized tires on the front and rear

Stay Off Sidewalks

It might seem safer to ride on the sidewalk, but e-bikes are heavier and faster than regular bikes, which can be dangerous for pedestrians. Whenever possible, use bike lanes or roads instead. This helps protect both riders and pedestrians.

Follow Road Rules and Teach Them to Children and Teens

E-bikes are becoming more popular with kids and teens, but many need help understanding traffic laws. Unlike cars requiring a driver’s license and training, e-bikes don’t need formal instruction.

It’s important for young riders to understand and follow traffic laws for their safety. Ensure children and teens know basic rules like stopping at red lights, yielding to pedestrians and signaling when turning. Teaching these rules can help keep them safe on the road.

Cottage Health is proud to be a part of the Safe Kids World Wide coalition. Our local coalition, Safe Kids Santa Barbara County, shares the mission of keeping ALL children safe from preventable injuries.

To learn more about child safety and injury prevention, visit cottagehealth.org/childrens/safe-kids.