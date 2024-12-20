Live Oak Unitarian Helps Community Stay Warm with ‘Chase the Chill’

Winter nights can get cold — even here on the sunny Central Coast — so for the second year in a row, the folks at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation are helping the community stay warm with the “Chase the Chill” holiday project, distributing hundreds of scarves, hats, socks, and gloves at locations across Goleta and Isla Vista.

Carolyn Chaney, an experienced knitter herself, helps run the annual event, starting with community knitting groups and church members donating more than 450 hand-knit, crocheted, or purchased items. Starting December 10, Chaney’s “elves” began placing the items in public areas for anybody to come and collect as needed, with a note at each community drop saying: “Take me if you need me or like me. Happy Holidays.”

The group also donated several boxes of items to other distribution centers, including Showers of Blessing, New Beginnings Safe Parking Program, and CityNet, which will make the items available for their clients.

This week, Chaney and her holiday helpers hosted several more community drops at Anisq’Oyo’ Park in Isla Vista, St. Michael’s Church in Isla Vista, and St. Athenasius Church in Goleta. All items are free to anybody who needs them.