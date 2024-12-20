Ryan P. Cruz’s 2024 in Review

It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.

Stories by Me:

Fighting for Freedom: The Chumash Uprising of 1824

Looking Back 200 Years After the Largest Indigenous Revolt of the Mission Period

The experience of reporting, researching, and writing about the Chumash revolt was an intense and eye-opening experience. It’s so important that the true history of this region is told from all perspectives, especially the Chumash family stories and oral histories that have survived outside of the “official record” told in history books.

Smell the Roses: Behind Santa Barbara’s First Tattoo Convention

JJ Ortiz Pushes Through Cancer Battle to Bring Rose Garden Tattoo Convention

JJ Ortiz is truly one of the hardest-working and most talented people in the city, and the fact that he pushed through his cancer treatment and continued to work every day to plan the city’s first tattoo convention really helped put life into perspective. Despite the challenges, he pulled together an amazing event with some of the best tattoo artists from around the world.

Honoring the Dead, Celebrating Life with Día de Muertos

Making an Ofrenda, Learning the Traditions of Day of the Dead

Día de Muertos is such a unique holiday, but often misunderstood here in the U.S. The symbolism, the mix of indigenous and Catholic traditions, and colorful altars to the dead are all ways to reconnect with our loved ones who have passed away. This year, I wanted to learn what it meant to celebrate Día de Muertos and show how people in Santa Barbara are keeping up the traditions they brought with them from Mexico.

Rivalry Game Between Santa Barbara and San Marcos Ends in Tie For First Time in History

‘The Big Game‘ Ends in Controversial Tie After Coaches Fail to Agree on Overtime

While most stories take time reporting and reading through reports to fact check, sometimes a great story will just fall in your lap. That was the case this year when I was assigned to cover “The Big Game” between San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools, a football rivalry with a lot of history and bad blood. But this season, for the first time ever, the teams ended in a tie after the game descended into chaos in the final seconds, with one coach refusing to play overtime. I’m a big sports nerd, so having the chance to be there to document this moment was one of my best experiences in reporting.

Other Stories:

Mission: Implausible?

Eight-Story Housing Project Proposed Behind Santa Barbara Mission

by Christina McDermott

Christina McDermott is one of the newest additions to our newsroom, and she’s already hit the ground running with this story about a controversial housing project that was submitted using a loophole in the housing law known as the builder’s remedy. Her story is well written and lays out how the developer was able to submit the project, while also addressing the reality that a project of this magnitude would be unlikely to ever break ground.

A Don of a New Era

Luke Zuffelato Rewrites Santa Barbara High’s Record Book

by Victor Bryant

Victor Bryant had a few great sports profiles this year (you should also check out his feature on multi-sport star Kai Mault), but I especially enjoyed reading this story about Santa Barbara High School hoops standout Luke Zuffelato. Last year, Zuffelato — whose father, Greg, is the Dons’ head coach — rewrote the school’s record book, and this year, he is helping lead the team through what is already looking to be another deep run in the playoffs.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Santa Barbara Independent Reporter Takes a Trip into the World of Ketamine Therapy

by Callie Fausey

I loved being able to read along while Callie Fausey took a trip “through the mirror” and tried out ketamine therapy. Her willingness to open up about her own mental health struggles helped us understand that these types of treatments are about more than just doing drugs — when done in the right way, they can truly help people break free of inner turmoil. While ketamine might not be for everyone, it was enlightening to read about Callie’s firsthand experience.