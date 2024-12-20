SBAOR Announces 2024 Award Winners
The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held its annual Installation and Awards Luncheon on December 5th. In addition to installing its 2025 officers and board of directors, the following awards were presented to recognize outstanding efforts (pictures below from left to right):
Howard Gates Award – Rachel Brown
Outstanding Leader Award – Todd Shea
REALTOR® Award of Excellence – Barbara Koutnik
REALTOR® Community Service Award – John Nisbet
Honorary Member for Life – Bob Hart
Community Service Award – The Keiki Paddle
Affiliate of the Year Award – Jennifer LeMert & Scott Rodriguez
2024 Top Producer Team by volume – Riskin Partners
2024 Top Producer Team by units – Zia Group
2024 Top Producer Agent by units – Laura Drammer
2024 Top Producer Agent by volume – Nancy Kogevinas
2024 Top Producer Commercial Agent by units and by volume – Steve Golis
REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.
