The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held its annual Installation and Awards Luncheon on December 5th. In addition to installing its 2025 officers and board of directors, the following awards were presented to recognize outstanding efforts (pictures below from left to right):

Howard Gates Award – Rachel Brown

Outstanding Leader Award – Todd Shea

REALTOR® Award of Excellence – Barbara Koutnik

REALTOR® Community Service Award – John Nisbet

Honorary Member for Life – Bob Hart

Community Service Award – The Keiki Paddle

Affiliate of the Year Award – Jennifer LeMert & Scott Rodriguez

2024 Top Producer Team by volume – Riskin Partners

2024 Top Producer Team by units – Zia Group

2024 Top Producer Agent by units – Laura Drammer

2024 Top Producer Agent by volume – Nancy Kogevinas

2024 Top Producer Commercial Agent by units and by volume – Steve Golis

Fri Dec 20, 2024
