The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® held its annual Installation and Awards Luncheon on December 5th. In addition to installing its 2025 officers and board of directors, the following awards were presented to recognize outstanding efforts (pictures below from left to right):



Howard Gates Award – Rachel Brown Outstanding Leader Award – Todd Shea REALTOR® Award of Excellence – Barbara Koutnik REALTOR® Community Service Award – John Nisbet Honorary Member for Life – Bob Hart Community Service Award – The Keiki Paddle Affiliate of the Year Award – Jennifer LeMert & Scott Rodriguez 2024 Top Producer Team by volume – Riskin Partners 2024 Top Producer Team by units – Zia Group 2024 Top Producer Agent by units – Laura Drammer 2024 Top Producer Agent by volume – Nancy Kogevinas 2024 Top Producer Commercial Agent by units and by volume – Steve Golis

