Is That an Earthquake or Another SpaceX Launch?

Is that an earthquake or a SpaceX launch going off? To help discern the difference, California offers a free early-warning earthquake app called “MyShake” available for download to Google Chromebooks or devices using Apple’s MacOS.

As much as 15 seconds before the 7.0 trembler off Humboldt County on December 5, nearly a half million people in Northern California got a MyShake alert, giving them a bit of time to reach safety. The Bay Area felt the next Big One, too, the December 9 quake in western Nevada. MyShake gave a 10-second early warning of the 5.7 magnitude shaker more than 250 miles away.

The MyShake app can give many seconds of warning before an imminent earthquake and records the movement through its cell-phone network of citizen scientists. | Adobe Stock

The app was developed at UC Berkeley in 2019 and has been downloaded more than 3.7 million times. Developer Richard Allen said the app uses the accelerometer in every cell phone to record quakes, resulting in a “citizen scientist” squad of seismometers. The phones have an extraordinary ability to detect earthquakes as small as magnitude 1.5 and uses an algorithm to differentiate them from the normal jiggling of a cell phone in a pocket.

Distributed by both Berkeley and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the app is augmented by the California Earthquake Early Warning System, a computer program operated by the U.S. Geological Service called ShakeAlert. The program also delivers information to cell phones and is available at the ShakeAlert.org website.

MyShake is downloadable at the Apple App Store and at Google Play, both available through the California Earthquake Warning website (earthquake.ca.gov) and UC Berkeley’s MyShake site (myshake.berkeley.edu). For more information, visit earthquake.ca.gov.