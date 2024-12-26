Year in Review

Nick Welsh’s 2024 Angry Poodle in Review

Our Angry Poodle Columnist Share His Favorite Stories of the Year

Author Image By
Thu Dec 26, 2024 | 2:13pm
From left: Nick Welsh; Bikes on State Street; Safe Parking Program; Big Oil

It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.

Poodle Rides Bikes Politely: Pedestrians Must Share Santa Barbara’s Grand Paseo

In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream: Concerns over SpaceX’s Planned Rocket Launch Expansion at Vandenberg Fall on Deaf and Absent Ears

Make Safe Parking Part of a State-Wide Answer to Homelessness: More People Live in Vehicles, But Have Nowhere to Park at Night

Why Big Oil and Santa Barbara County Cannot Be Friends: A New Oil Company, Financed by Exxon, Has Reopened the Fight

Praise the Lord and Pass the Homeless Housing: Caught in the Crossfire of the Sacred and the Profane

Poodle Hit by Car and Tells the Tale: Riding Bikes Isn’t for Sissies; It’s for Everyone

Santa Barbara Architects Make Poodle Twitch: Putting the ‘Wow’ Back on State Street

Santa Barbara County Needs to Verify for Oil Safety: Sable and California Fire Marshal Must Keep Us Informed

