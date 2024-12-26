Nick Welsh’s 2024 Angry Poodle in Review
Our Angry Poodle Columnist Share His Favorite Stories of the Year
It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.
Poodle Rides Bikes Politely: Pedestrians Must Share Santa Barbara’s Grand Paseo
In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream: Concerns over SpaceX’s Planned Rocket Launch Expansion at Vandenberg Fall on Deaf and Absent Ears
Make Safe Parking Part of a State-Wide Answer to Homelessness: More People Live in Vehicles, But Have Nowhere to Park at Night
Why Big Oil and Santa Barbara County Cannot Be Friends: A New Oil Company, Financed by Exxon, Has Reopened the Fight
Praise the Lord and Pass the Homeless Housing: Caught in the Crossfire of the Sacred and the Profane
Poodle Hit by Car and Tells the Tale: Riding Bikes Isn’t for Sissies; It’s for Everyone
Santa Barbara Architects Make Poodle Twitch: Putting the ‘Wow’ Back on State Street
Santa Barbara County Needs to Verify for Oil Safety: Sable and California Fire Marshal Must Keep Us Informed