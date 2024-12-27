It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.

Here are my favorite stories from the year:

Down the Rabbit Hole: Reporter Takes a Trip into the World of Ketamine Therapy by Callie Fausey

I am extremely proud of this story and how it turned out. When people ask for samples of my writing, I show them this story. It was not only a great experience but also an incredibly fun article to write.

It’s the End of Santa Barbara’s Stone Pine Era by Isabelle Walker

Isabelle’s writing really stuck with me in this one. She made writing about trees look easy and entertaining. I loved how she was able to so expertly craft a funny, engaging, informational and witty story out of what could be considered a slightly boring topic (trees).

The Brasscals Bring Honk to Santa Barbara by Nick Welsh

Nick should write about music more often. That’s all I’ll say.