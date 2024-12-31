El Capitán State Beach Campground to Close for One Year Starting in January 2025

Anyone hoping to set up camp at El Capitán State Beach will have to take their tents elsewhere starting in January, as the campground embarks on a year’s worth of improvements.

Beginning sometime next month, the campground will close for a year for construction, with an anticipated reopening in January 2026.

The project, awarded to Newton Construction for a price of $5.5 million, will enhance accessibility and public safety, update park facilities, and improve stormwater management, according to Kate Wilson, chief planner for California State Parks.

Until construction begins, visitors can still use the popular campground. But it will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with camping spots available via walk-ins only. The campground’s online reservation system has been suspended so no one gets a last-minute cancellation when construction begins.

“The park and campground developments remain in the original 1978 configuration, thus the park suffers from outdated and inadequate facilities,” according to the project webpage.

Upgrades include constructing a new bridge to the beach, removing a fish barrier, widening roads, rehabilitating existing pavement, renovating trails, and building a new entrance kiosk.

While the El Capitán State Beach campground’s 130 campsites, parking lots, and roadway entrance will be closed during construction, regular visitors will still be able to use the park for day use, and pedestrian access to the beach will remain available. | Credit: DillyLynn

The new bridge will replace an existing culvert that currently acts as a fish barrier along El Capitán Creek, allowing more water and fish to easily travel through it.

Additionally, the new kiosk will replace two “antiquated” entry buildings and be better suited for employee comfort, modernizing the facility with more space, restrooms, and better internet speeds, according to Wilson.

As for trail improvements, the first half is substantially complete, Wilson said. The second phase will begin after the road and bridge work is finalized.

By widening roads by four feet, rehabilitating existing trails, and constructing a new trail, park officials aim to increase coastal access and better align the park with ADA guidelines.

While the park’s 130 campsites, parking lots, and roadway entrance will be closed during construction, regular visitors will still be able to use the park for day use, and pedestrian access to the beach will remain available. Trail detours will be in place, with flaggers present to guide pedestrians to the beach and keep them out of construction zones.

The public is encouraged to reach out with comments on the park and how it can be improved, Wilson said. State Parks is also doing a general plan update for El Capitán, Refugio State Beach, and Gaviota State Park.

To learn more, people can visit the project page for updated details including maps, or reach out to the Channel Coast District team at channelcoastinfo@parks.ca.gov with questions.