Turning to Poetry in Times of Strife

When things get hard, people turn to poetry. In fact, human beings have been turning to poem-hearing and making for thousands of years, and a lot of poetry — in all lands — witnesses and commemorates loss and disaster. From the early English poem “The Wanderer” to the poems tacked on the wire fences after 09/11, this art form serves as a reminder and as a comfort. Far from being removed from reality, poems express a deep and immediate connection to our circumstances, rendered in ways that invite us to feel and think with more insight, empathy, and wisdom.

So it was with great pleasure and solace that Santa Barbara residents gathered for the first 2025 Blue Whale Poetry reading at Unity Church on Wednesday, January 9, as the fires ravaged our neighbors in the L.A. and SoCal area. Solidarity and empathy with our friends and family to the south were signaled many times during the evening. At one point, organizer and co-host Christine Kravetz asked for a moment of silence as we sent our thoughts towards those enduring and battling the conflagration.

Two vivacious poets featured at this event demonstrated and dramatized how big and welcoming the poetry tent can be — housing artists who work in spare Zen-like imagery and those who celebrate the florid, free-ranging artistry of slam.

The first featured poet was long-time Santa Barbara resident Gabriella Klein, who is a sixth generation Californian. In her opening remarks, she addressed the importance of poetry in crisis directly, sharing with the audience that “poetry is a sort of prayer” and that these utterances could, she believed, positively impact the real world. This faith is fueled by her view of poetry, which she told me later is “an instrument and a practice, [that] opens linguistic pathways towards greater empathy, discovery and invention.”

Klein’s set of ten linked poems engaging with lunar movements were crystalline and beautiful. Notably, she performed them as one big flow of words, without commentary in between the pieces. The result was a reflective, meditative set which felt like one gigantic ocean of poems, refreshing the parched sensibilities of the people in attendance. Here is an example:

Good Game Good Game Good Game

By Gabriella Klein

The hawk’s shadow

At the solstice zenith

Opens a door in my mind

Everything you love you will lose

A covey of quail ground swelling

From bush to blatant bush

The lace lichen

As it lays itself from oak to Earth

As a function of exhalation

The tears must come

O arrow of sorrow about the sorrow

These are just thoughts the hawk says

Wing beckoning to me

You do not have to have them

You go through the door and then there is more

Everything you love you will find.

The second featured poet, introduced by co-host George Yatchisin, brought an equally striking dynamism to the evening. This was Sean Colletti, who is a founder of the Ventura County Poetry Festival and host of the (semi-)monthly event “Poetry in the Gallery” at the Studio Channel Islands Art Center, which features a combination of open mic performances and guest readers. Holding both a doctorate from the University of Birmingham (UK) and Slam poetry prizes, Coletti brings the love of poetry community and deep erudition to his work, which he shared both by reading and performing. His set ranged from poems about roadkill to the existential underpinnings of our relationships with each other mediated through video games. Underneath ran a continual invitation towards kindness and thoughtfulness as evidenced in the opening lines of this poem, which cites the Ancient Roman philosopher/emperor Marcus Aurelius:

(from “Making Yourself Good”)

By Sean Colletti

“Do not act as if you had ten thousand years to live…while you have life in you, while you still

can, make yourself good.” – Marcus Aurelius

Begin from the ground up.

Make the soles of your feet rough

enough to walk barefoot as often

as you can, so you can dig your

toes into the earth’s memories.

Make your knees so pliable that you can bend

down to speak with all the children without

sighing or creaking. Look at what life is like

down there. Ask them Why is the sky blue?

Then, bend even further down and wriggle

across the pavement with the snails after

rain and join the march of ants during summer.

Elsewhere Colletti invokes the personal and the immediate, calling us back to each other and to our responsibilities to the natural world.

Untitled

By Sean Colletti

“What I have done with the garden that was entrusted to me”

after Antonio Machado

Kept it in the junk drawer

or closet as a load-bearer

for something else so perfectly

neglected. Not even the cat

is interested when she sleuths by,

the garden having lost its scent.

My neighbor and I smoke pot

on our front porches, so I ask him

about his garden. He clicks his tongue

and looks like his team lost at the buzzer—

says something about how he inherited it

like that. When we speak, we can only see

our faces through the burning of leaves.

These two remarkable poets — with their precision and energy — seemed to open up the space for the open mic participants who followed them. Local poets used this opportunity shared work that was raw, brutal, and brilliant.

Personally, I think that we need poems more than ever. So consider coming over to Unity next month for a celebration of the poetry magazine SALT, featuring a lot of poets (including yours truly), and the next Blue Whale Series reading which will happen in March.

About the Author: Stephanie Barbé Hammer is a poet and novelist living in Santa Barbara. Her most recent poetry collection is CITY SLICKER (Bamboo Dart Press, 2023).

