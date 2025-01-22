Newly Launched Business Natural Haven Offers Help for Detoxifying Santa Barbara Homes

According to the National Institutes of Health, the average home is exposed to approximately 62 toxic chemicals, many of which are derived from common household products such as cleaning agents, personal care items, and plastics. These toxins can unknowingly be detrimental to residents’ health and livelihoods, and can sometimes be the root cause of autoimmune disorders, respiratory issues, and other long-term health concerns.

Karen Bloom | Photo: Brandon King

Karen Bloom, former consumer protection lawyer, noticed an industry gap and established Natural Haven to aid Santa Barbara residents in ridding their homes of these harmful contaminating agents. The new business provides expert guidance tailored to families and their particular living situations in the Santa Barbara community.

Given her career as a class action consumer protection attorney, Bloom is knowledgeable and qualified to help residents create clean and safe environments within their own homes. As an attorney, Bloom’s efforts led to significant changes within Dupont for failing to warn consumers of the dangers of PFOA in Teflon cookware.

Among her other accomplishments, Bloom also dedicated her efforts to the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where she approached environmental toxins from a different standpoint. At her job there, she investigated why toxins are created and included in our products.

Bloom’s honorable work litigating against unethical companies unfortunately came to a halt when she developed a debilitating mysterious illness. It took many years for her to figure out that it was Lyme disease and mold toxicity that were predominantly responsible for her condition. Bloom spent years rebuilding her health through a detoxifying process rooted in eliminating household toxins.

Experiencing these unfortunate circumstances herself is what inspired Bloom to help other people detoxify their own personal spaces and potentially alleviate chronic pain and illness.

“My clients have experienced improved sleep and marked improved quality of life. They have peace of mind and from my vantage point, their stress and anxiety has been lowered because they feel like they’re doing what they can to maintain a healthy living environment,” Bloom said as she referenced customer testimonials.

“There is a lot of mold in Santa Barbara because of the ocean and humidity,” Bloom said. Having lived in Miami, Washington D.C., and now Santa Barbara, Bloom has heightened awareness about how the external environment can impact the presence and incidence of in-home toxins.

Ridding your home of toxins is especially important for children’s rooms | Photo: Kitta

“I also have a passion for protecting the planet and all of the species in it, and I feel like it’s our responsibility to preserve and protect it for future generations.”

She continued, “I think everyone is interested in eating well, exercising, getting good sleep, but may not be aware of the exposure they’re getting in their homes to toxins that have a great effect on their health as well.”

The ocean and humidity can add to the mold in places like Santa Barbara | Photo: Thanyakan Thanapanprasert

Many people don’t realize the true value of detoxifying their living spaces. Allowing harmful toxins to remain can give way to respiratory issues, inflammation, cancer, and birth defects down the line. Lowering toxin intake on a daily level enables individuals to thrive and maintain a healthy livelihood in their environment.

Creating natural, non-toxic living spaces is the driving force behind Natural Haven | Photo: PENGFEI

Bloom has continued to educate herself on toxins and the environment through courses at the Building Biology Institute and her role as a board member of the Sustainable Business Network of Washington.

“But my real education came from the decade-long illness of being sensitive and unable to detox toxins, chemicals, synthetics, and fragrances,” she said.

Bloom is now extending her knowledge and experience to the Santa Barbara community to help make our homes safe and healthy living spaces.

Natural Haven offers a free 15-minute consultation and several packages and pricing for in-home detoxing. The in-home consultations consist of a thorough written report on suggestions to improve living spaces, as well as an interactive in-home removal of harmful products and toxins.

Bloom is in the early stages of establishing a sustainable living business network separate from Natural Haven that will engage with local companies to build a web of sustainable businesses that would share resources and information to promote healthy lifestyles. If you are affiliated with or know of a local business that would be interested in joining this sustainable network, contact her at hello@naturalhavensb.com.

There are also helpful resources available on the Natural Haven website, such as the simple guide that Bloom has drafted on how to reduce toxins and avoid corporations’ greenwashing.

Visit naturalhavensb.com for packages and prices on in-home consultations.