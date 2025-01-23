Picking the Perfect Fabric

Fabrics play an essential role in interior design, influencing the mood, texture, and overall aesthetic of a space. Whether you’re designing a cozy living room or a chic office, understanding how to work with different types of fabrics can help you create a harmonious environment that reflects your style and serves its purpose. I almost always choose a fabric at the beginning of a project as the jumping-off point, even in a bathroom. If there is a window in the bathroom, I’m looking for the perfect window treatment and building my design scheme from there. Most of the colors in a room can be pulled from a single print fabric you love, and this helps keep everything feeling connected and cohesive. And my cardinal rule for all fabric and textiles: natural fibers and materials, always. Ready to dive in? Here’s everything you need to know.

Credit: Laura Gransberry

Choosing the Right Fabric for the Space

Before diving into specific fabric types, it’s crucial to consider the functionality and mood of the space you’re designing. The fabric you choose will depend on several factors:

Room function: High-traffic areas, like living rooms or dining rooms, require durable fabrics that can withstand frequent use. More serene spaces like bedrooms or libraries might benefit from softer, luxurious textiles.

Climate: If you’re designing in a warmer climate, light, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen are ideal. In colder climates, heavier, cozier fabrics such as wool or velvet create a sense of warmth.

Style: The texture, pattern, and finish of a fabric can contribute to the overall style — whether it’s modern, traditional, boho, or minimalist.

Popular Fabrics and How to Use Them

Each type of fabric has its own characteristics that make it ideal for different applications. Here’s a breakdown of popular fabrics and tips on how to use them:

Silk is one of the most luxurious fabrics available, known for its smooth texture and high sheen. It’s often used for curtains, cushions, or as an accent in decorative elements due to its ability to reflect light and add an elegant touch to any room.

Cotton is one of the most versatile fabrics in interior design. It’s breathable, soft, and easy to care for, making it a popular choice for upholstery, curtains, and throw pillows. Its natural texture is ideal for creating casual, comfortable spaces, such as family rooms or bedrooms.

Linen is a natural fabric made from flax and is known for its textured, slightly wrinkled appearance. It’s often used in more casual, airy spaces due to its light, breathable nature. However, linen’s tendency to wrinkle is part of its charm, making it perfect for a relaxed, lived-in aesthetic.

Velvet adds luxury, depth, and richness to a room. It has a soft, plush feel and is often associated with opulence. Velvet works well in spaces where you want to create a dramatic, sophisticated atmosphere, such as a formal living room or a master bedroom.

Wool is a durable, warm, and insulating fabric, making it an excellent choice for colder climates or rooms you want to feel cozy and inviting. It’s often used for rugs, throws, and upholstered furniture due to its ability to retain its shape over time.

Credit: Laura Gransberry

Fabric Combinations and Layering

An important part of fabric usage in interior design is layering. Combining different fabrics not only adds texture and interest to a room but also creates a sense of depth and balance. When layering fabrics, here are some guidelines to keep in mind.

Texture contrast: Mix heavy, luxurious fabrics like velvet with lighter materials like cotton or linen to create visual contrast.

Color balance: Use a cohesive color scheme across fabrics. While it’s fun to mix patterns, make sure the hues complement each other.

Pattern mixing: Combine solid fabrics with patterned ones (like floral or geometric) for a dynamic, well-rounded look. Just make sure the scale of patterns varies to avoid visual overwhelm.

Credit: Laura Gransberry

There is a special kind of peace that only comes from spending time in well-designed spaces. The right fabrics are not only essential for good design, but they are also the key to unlocking this feeling. The right combination will feel seamless, tying your spaces together, adding softness, and making you feel like everything makes sense. With the right blend of fabrics, you’ll have a design that is as functional as it is beautiful.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.