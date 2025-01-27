This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 26, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Courtesy

One of the most popular houses on Thursday’s broker’s caravan this week was “Casa Calma”, a gorgeous retreat in Mission Canyon. I couldn’t get away to see this brand new listing myself, but all of my friends’ reports and instagram stories made it clear that this was the one to see. The four-bedroom, four-bath home looks beautiful, plus there’s a separate 2 bedroom guest house, set in an idyllic two-plus acre setting with tons of outdoor amenities including a luxury glamping tent, a meditation garden, and an outdoor bath and shower. Check out this wellness container:

Credit: Courtesy

which contains a gym, plus there’s a separate wooden infrared sauna, beautiful outdoor dining areas, as well as:

Credit: Courtesy

Your own geodesic dome. This is definitely one of a kind. Listed by Sophia Taylor, you can see it yourself today from 12-3 p.m. at 1545 San Roque Road.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Okay, time to get personal: Is it just me? This time of year, I go into hibernation mode. Even when it’s 72 degrees and sunny outside — big apologies to my kids in Chicago, where it’s -6 and feels like -20 — Once the sun goes down, I just want to crawl into bed with a mug of tea and a good book. But my bedroom doesn’t feel as cozy as I’d like. So this week, I’m saying good-bye to this too-large dresser that currently sits in my too-small bedroom. It’s an antique Japanese tansu chest that I’ve enjoyed for years, but I’m hoping that removing it will give me the space to rearrange and switch things up. Of course, this requires a bit of wardrobe-thinning as well. Drizzly Sunday project, here I come! And as I dream of prettifying my boudoir, two recent articles have sparked inspiration:

Credit: Kaitlyn Green

Over on the Emily Henderson blog, they’ve adopted an admonition to abolish all white sheets. My favorite set of sheets is a cream-colored flannel set that I’ve had forever. When I change around my quilt/blanket/sham combinations, these plain ivory sheets go with everything. Well Emily throws all of that out the window, mixing stripes with florals, and stripes with plaids, and even florals with other florals! Even more than her cozycore aesthetic — which I do enjoy — I’m gathering ideas from her headboards, rugs, lamps, and wall sconce stylings. Calm, comfortable, and dare I say it? Serene. We all need more of that.

Credit: Laura Gransberry

Another source of creative flair was in this article in our real estate section this week by Laura Gransberry, our Design Doctor. Laura takes us through a tutorial of different fabric types — velvet, silk, linen, cotton, and wool — and how best to use each one. She also touches on layering fabrics, color balancing, and (deja vu!) mixing patterns. All this color! In my new bedroom, I may need to ditch my boring white flannel sheets. Stay tuned for an “after” photo.

In this week's Independent, make sure you read our cover story on off-shore drilling in our channel, and check out all the open houses and lovely homes in our real estate section, including the cover home offered by Andrea O'Loughlin. Whether cozy or adventurous — or a little bit of both! — here's wishing you an enjoyable Sunday.