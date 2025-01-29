Tales of weddings are too sweet to resist, and one of our writers for this year’s wedding issue, Maggie Yates, just couldn’t stay away! Though she is usually covering theater and other entertainment in town, this week she’s jumped into our wedding issue to bring you tales of love at the courthouse, happiness on the beach, and how to craft a wedding here in Santa Barbara.

How long have you been married, and where did you get married?

I’ve been married since 2012. We eloped in the rotunda at the San Francisco courthouse.

What is a story or idea from the Wedding Guide, past or present, that stands out to you?

Last year, I wrote a story about a “surprise wedding” for a couple whose main roadblock was planning. With the help of friends, they ended up having an amazing backyard wedding in the middle of a “party” … such a fun story with very fun people!

You regularly review theater for us; have you covered any shows so far that you’re looking forward to this year?

When I was a theater baby at UC Berkeley, I worked backstage for an East Bay company called the Shotgun Players, who did (and still do!) amazing work. I worked with Dave Malloy, who later won the Tony for his show Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. I can’t wait to see this very cool, very wild “popera” come to life at Center Stage this spring, produced by Out of the Box Theatre Company. Champagne and caviar — the war can’t touch us here!

How long have you been collaborating on our Indy Awards, and what are you most looking forward to for the process this year?

I think my first Indy Awards was, like, 2014 or 2015. My favorite part is getting to feature really excellent artists, especially the people who sometimes go unrecognized, like scenic designers and costume designers. Those people are doing heavy lifting but often get overlooked.

How long have you been writing for? Where else do you work, and any advice for aspiring writers?

I’ve been an avid writer since I was a child. I used to write chaotic poetry and long-form fiction, but after taming the beast in grad school, I found a sweet spot with plays and nonfiction essays. I wrote for BroadwayWorld before moving over to the Indy. I also moonlight as a script doctor, and daylight hours are spent as a writer/editor/developer for Rocky Nook, a small publishing company that originated here in Santa Barbara. Advice for aspiring writers: Just keep writing! Read excellent work and incorporate that excellence into your own writing. Have other excellent writers read your work and give you feedback. Internalize that feedback if it’s helpful. Then write more.

What are some of your favorite things to do in Santa Barbara? Any new places you’re looking to try out?

Long walks around the beautiful neighborhoods! The Miami Vice at Shaker Mill. Theater of all kinds. Dancing at SOhO to the Molly Ringwald Project and Flannel 101. Any costume party at all. Sunny days on my deck with a piña colada. Fostering kittens and working at the ASAP cat shelter. Yoga and stand-up paddle boarding, but never both at once. Beach days with a Michelada. Vegan equites at Rascal’s. Tea at San Ysidro. Aperol Spritz anywhere. I’ll try any new place with a non-lazy vegetarian option at least once!