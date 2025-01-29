Small Aircraft Crashes Near Highway 101 in Goleta

[Update Wed., Jan 29, 3:11 pm]

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a small aircraft crash in an open field near the side of Highway 101 in Goleta, according to a statement from Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

The downed plane was reported around 2:30 p.m., with witnesses reporting plumes of black smoke visible from Camino Real Shopping Center, and Goleta Beach.

Zick urged the public to avoid the area to allow for equipment responding to the scene. The area is just a few miles north of Santa Barbara Airport.

The downed aircraft was reported to be a “small private plane” with two passengers aboard, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck. The two passengers — a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman — have been transported to the hospital with “major injuries.” The downed plane caused a small vegetation fire in the area, which was knocked down by 2:39 p.m.