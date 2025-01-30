More Life to the Lobero

Coming off of momentum from his successful 2024 run, Randy Travis, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupré are bringing an extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country, and stopping right here in Santa Barbara along the way.

At the Lobero on February 12 at 7:30 p.m.., Travis will take the audience on an unforgettable journey through his chart-topping hits, as well as video highlights from his celebrated career in the music industry.

Travis will not be performing vocally due to health complications from a near fatal stroke he suffered in 2013, he will however, appear on stage with his wife, Mary, to celebrate the music and interact with the band and fans.

Vocalist Dupré and the band will perform all of Travis’ iconic hits, including “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis,” said James Dupré about the upcoming tour.

Travis shares the same excitement about his tour as a whole, and the upcoming performance in Santa Barbara specifically.

“The More Life Tour celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time – it’s a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupré perfectly presents the songs that best define my career,” said Travis.

The 2024 More Life Tour kicked off at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville back in June, following the release of Travis’ single “Where That Came From” in the month previous. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. This release was assisted by AI, marking Travis’ first recording in over a decade.

Along with the exciting release of this new song, Travis and his wife recently testified before Congress in Washington D.C. in support of the American Music Fairness Act, marking influential activism in the industry and discipline.

Travis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 2016, a much-deserved recognition for his 25 million lifetime sales, seven Grammy awards and a plethora of other impressive accolades, as well as being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For more information about Travis’ life, accomplishments, and his journey, visit randytravis.com. Tickets for his upcoming performance are on sale now at Lobero.org and at the Lobero Box Office.