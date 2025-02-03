Celebrating Bob Marley’s 80th at SOhO in Santa Barbara

Poster for Don Carlos with special guest Rastan | Photo: Courtesy

Celebrate Bob Marley’s 80th birthday at SOhO with an outstanding performance from living reggae legend Don Carlos. The evening will honor the residual mark that reggae great Marley left on the music industry until present day, and catchy vibrations.

Don Carlos began his career singing as a member of Black Uhuru alongside Garth Dennis and Duckie Simpson. After the debut of the group, Carlos parted ways to pursue a solo career. He refined his distinct vocal style and original song writing, to then release his album Suffering in 1981. From then on, Don Carlos has released more than 10 solo albums.

California-native Rastan will take the stage alongside Don Carlos to celebrate the legend of the reggae star. Using influences from traditional Jamaican vocals, Rastan will produce smooth jams that bridge the gap between his Jamaican culture and the essence of California.

The unforgettable evening and tribute to reggae great will take place on Friday, February 7. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show is at 9 p.m.. Those 21+ are welcome. Tickets are available for purchase at sohosb.com.

