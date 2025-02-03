Le Garage 805 Santa Barbara Fashion Sale Benefits L.A. Fire Victims

Want to help our fellow Californian’s experiencing the tragedy of wildfires and support local designers? A fashion sale is coming our way, inspired by Austin’s Le Garage Sale, with this one benefitting victims of the Los Angeles fires: Le Garage 805. This two-day high fashion shopping experience features local boutiques and designers at affordable prices. It promises to be a weekend full of fun, filled with music, beverages, and undeniable vibrancy.

Le Garage is a collaborative sample and overstock sale of esteemed local brands including The Office of Angela Scott, SeaVees, Catherine Gee, The Shopkeepers, and Hammies. “The brands featured at Le Garage 805 are the heart and soul of Santa Barbara’s independent fashion scene,” said organizer Gigi Cantillier. “Each boutique, designer, and brand are based here, shaped by the coastal-meets-cosmopolitan spirit of our city. A core part of our mission is to highlight the importance of supporting local — keeping creativity, craftsmanship, and commerce thriving right here at home. Many of these brands are also personal connections, making this event a true reflection of the community we love and the talent it holds.”

[Click to enlarge]:

This specific sale aims to create a positive impact for those affected in our community and out of it by the recent fire tragedy by donating a percentage of proceeds.

Cantillier elaborates on the origins of the collective, “Le Garage 805 was born from a desire to unite Santa Barbara’s fashion community — a city rich with impeccably curated boutiques and talented designers, yet scattered throughout town. While the local fashion scene is thriving, we have yet to see a singular space that brings these boutiques and designers together in celebration of creativity and style.” She said the event will focus on the connectedness between designers, shoppers, and local brands, sharing support and positivity.

“We want supporters to feel the energy of Santa Barbara’s creative community the moment they step into Le Garage 805. It’s a high-energy, feel-good experience where people can connect, discover, and shop with intention. Whether they’re finding a one-of-a-kind piece, meeting the designers behind their favorite brands, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, we hope they leave feeling inspired, connected, and excited to support local,” said Cantillier.

This event will be held at The Story at 220 W. Canon Perdido St. Suite B (Downtown Santa Barbara) on February 8 and 9 from 10 a.m.-4p.m. For more information see @legarage805 on Instagram.