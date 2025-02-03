This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on February 2, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

There are so many beautiful new listings on the market right now! First up: On an exclusive cul-de-sac nestled between the Mesa and Hope Ranch, this home enjoys unobstructed 180 degree views, just one of which is shown here: looking down onto the iconic scene of Hendry’s Beach. The 1961 home sits on 1.28 acres and has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a detached studio, plus an unfinished basement. 3029 Seacliff is offered by Mike and Kyle Richardson. Here is a video tour, and if you want to see more, contact Mike & Kyle.

Next up is a rare mid-town beauty that truly is in the perfect location: upper east, but not too far upper; downtown but not too far down. 315 E. Micheltorena is full of old world charm — built in 1890! — and it’s been completely renovated with modern luxury in mind. I loved it inside and out, but what caught my eye was the gorgeous blue kitchen with a forget-me-not colorful tiled backsplash. Offered by DK Group for $1,550,000 — and it’s open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today.

I was immediately smitten by yet another kitchen whose backsplash sports pops of color — and it’s outside! The entire house at 49 Cedar Lane is breathtaking: elegant designer vibes, and inviting, warm, and comfortable. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with indoor and outdoor living spaces that blend into one gorgeous experience. The kitchen above looks out onto an expansive back patio with a killer sunken firepit and a big green lawn beyond. I think I could live entirely in this outdoor oasis! Offered by Calcagno and Hamilton for $2,995,000.

In last week’s newsletter I mentioned my current wardrobe-clearing project: To pare down my wardrobe enough to empty a huge dresser in my bedroom. Well … I did it! And now I have an empty wall space waiting for me to decide how I want to rearrange my room. I’ll figure it out, and I’ll let you know. Meanwhile, this article came just a little too late for me: “Love It Or Leave It?” is where the editors at Emily Henderson blog help readers decide whether a piece of furniture is worth keeping; and if not, what might work best in its place. Somehow it feels more fun to work with other people’s spaces — and other people’s money! And really fun to read along.

If you haven’t seen our Weddings Issue yet, take a peek. It’s chock-full of info and ideas, along with enough sweetness to bring a smile to even a cynic’s eye. Our real estate section this week has a gorgeous pool home on the cover, and tons more inside. Scout and I will be out scouting open homes this weekend, with frequent stops at the beach to stand sentinel with the palm trees as shown above. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!