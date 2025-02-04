This week, we want to introduce you to one of our team members, Leah Brewer! Join us in taking a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get our paper out each week and get to know our new graphic designer who helps put it all together.

How long have you been at the Indy, and what do you do as a designer? What’s one of your favorite parts of the job?

I started at the Independent in November 2024. I am a graphic designer for the ad production department, and my favorite parts are building new ads for clients and working with my team, from day-to-day tasks to collaborating on branded projects.

What is something a lot of people don’t know about your job? What does it take to put together an issue like SBIFF or Wedding Guide in comparison to a regular issue?

That it’s not just about being creative. There’s technical protocol involved in the design process with juggling different types of projects. Special issues such as SBIFF and the Wedding Guide are more themed, and hold specific branding and imagery guidelines.

Do you want to see anything showing at the Film Festival? Any panels you hope to go to or films or that look interesting?

I would love to experience all of it if I could. Mostly specific seminars, such as the filmmakers’ series. And, realistically, all of the film showings.

Are there any shows or movies (or books) that you’ve seen recently that you’d recommend?

Lately, I did see Nosferatu, and thought it was good. Cinematography and acting were great. Additionally, I saw the theatrical re-release of Interstella 5555, which was really awesome to see. If you’re a Daft Punk fan, check it out. There are other films that I’ve seen trailers for that are set to come out this year that I’m looking forward to seeing. I love film, and like a lot of different genres with high respect. My favorite movie is The Fifth Element, as cheesy as it may be. The costumes, cinematography, even the music — I love it. I’m a highly visual person and film is another creative medium. Television shows also.

Where are you from, and how long have you lived in Santa Barbara?

I was born in Ventura and spent the first 10 years of my life in Oakview and Ojai, and had family in Ventura. My immediate family relocated to Santa Maria (Northern Santa Barbara County), where I lived for 15 years. I attended Ernest Righetti High School, Allan Hancock College, and, later on, Cal State Northridge with Pasadena City College. I was an arts major with emphasis in communication design, as well as archives with digitization skills.

What are some of your favorite things to do in Santa Barbara? Any spots you regularly go to, or is there somewhere new you’d like to try?

I enjoy the Museum of Natural History, Art Museum, and the art gallery within the Historical Museum. The last exhibit I had experienced was the Edward Borein Gallery, which I really enjoyed. And the butterfly exhibition at the natural history museum. I also love going to the Santa Barbara Bowl for concerts. It has an incredible venue experience.