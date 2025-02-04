Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara and Paseo Nuevo Present ‘HeART Heals’

As the community recovers from the major fires in the Los Angeles area, and in remembrance of the Thomas Fire and the Montecito Debris flow, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Santa Barbara (MCASB) is partnering with Paseo Nuevo, as well as a myriad of organizations and individuals, in hosting a free intergenerational event on the Arts Terrace and throughout Paseo Nuevo.

Community members of all ages are welcome at this event, as there is something for everyone from kids to seniors. This is an opportunity for the community to unite under the healing power of art appreciation and creation, as well as learning about how we can join together to build a better future together.

Event-goers will have the opportunity to participate in a guided painting workshop, art kit making stations, as well as a conversation with arts industry leaders: “Collecting Art to Change Lives: Art Collecting 101” to aid event-goers in collecting art to support the L.A. arts community as it heals and rebuilds from the tragedy.

As part of the event, MCASB and Paseo Nuevo are uplifting two grassroots fundraising efforts that are doing great work. This includes The Grief and Hope Fund, which was created to help artists and art workers who have lost their homes, jobs, and studios as a result of the fires in L.A. It also includes the Palisades Fire Domestic Workers Fund, whose mission is to provide direct aid to domestic workers who have lost their jobs due to the Palisades fire.

The day will include yoga, kids crafts, and generally show the healing power of art. Join MCASB and the Santa Barbara community on Sunday, February 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to band together as a community. The event is free, but reservations are requested at https://bit.ly/412hQID.