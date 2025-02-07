Irish Dance Teacher Alanna Callaghan Strengthens Santa Barbara Community Through Dance 

Alanna Callaghan hones passion and connectedness to the Santa Barbara community through teaching her love of traditional Irish Dance. I recently had the pleasure of meeting with this coach, mentor, and creative director to speak about her extensive career and service in the Santa Barbara community through her Irish Dancing school, Firedance: Irish Dance 805.

Callaghan grew up competing and learning at Irish dancing schools with her family, working hand in hand with her brothers. She then took this experience and had an insanely impressive 20-year competitive career that included two World Championship wins, which is the highest award you can receive as an Irish dancer. She has been teaching Irish dance since she was 16, and branched out to the Santa Barbara area in 2019 when she decided that she wanted to teach non-competitive dancing to all ages. In a span of five years, she went from just dancing herself to inspiring a whole interconnected community of dancers in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, and Ojai, through teaching after-school and adult classes.

Alanna Callaghan with her accordian | Photo: Courtesy

Now, she and her students perform at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, where kids don color-coded shirts to proudly show their level of experience with Irish dancing. Callaghan hosts various St. Patty’s day events as well, for example, last year she hosted a State Street Irish dancing flash mob. She said that she is proud to have booked loads of performances for her students. From her beginnings to now, Callaghan is also proud of how young people are excited to dance with older ones, and she is happy to contribute her personal connection through art in Santa Barbara.

I had the privilege of also experiencing her dancing firsthand. Her performance was filled with passion, and accurately named, fire. Her smile and spirit echoed throughout her footwork and moving across the floor. Irish dancing beckons the audience to join along, and other audience members did, as they attempted a mirrored jig or movements to the traditional beat that led her dancing. That dance was called “The King of the Fairies,” a well-known traditional Irish folk dance that “if you went to Ireland, any Irish dancer would know the tune and footwork.” Irish dancing is a force of connection among family, friends, and community members, shared Callaghan.

It is clear to see that Callaghan is a talented and gracious member of the Santa Barbara community. I was impressed by her kindness and positive encouragement of anyone to join her school. In the past I’ve found Irish dancing intimidated, thinking it would be too strenuous and that I wouldn’t be athletic enough. She assured me that Irish dancing can be just as accessible as line dancing, or any other form of dance that is taught to a variety of audiences. Learn more about classes at irishdance805.com.