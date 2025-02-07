Santa Barbara International Film Festival Celebrates Demi Moore

Golden Globe winner and Academy Award–nominated actress Demi Moore will make a special appearance at Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, February 9, at the Arlington, following a free 2 p.m. screening of Coralie Fargeat’s Best Picture nominee The Substance. Immediately following the film will be an exclusive, in-person conversation with Moore.

Demi Moore is nominated for an Academy Award for ‘The Substance,’ which screens for free at the Arlington on Sunday, February 9, at 2 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Demi Moore. | Photo: Courtesy

Well known for most of her adult life, Moore began her career on General Hospital in 1981 and quickly rose to prominence with a series of “Brat Pack” films including St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. Now an acclaimed actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author, Moore is currently gathering accolades for her starring role in Fargeat’s critically acclaimed body horror feature, The Substance, alongside Margaret Qualley. The film premiered in-competition at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered rave reviews and among the longest standing ovations out of the festival.

Moore set a record in 1995 when she became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, with films including Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, The Scarlet Letter, Disclosure, G.I. Jane, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and Margin Call, among others.

‘Ghost’ screens for free at the Arlington on Monday, February 1, at 11 a.m. | Photo: Courtesy

In addition to the free screening of The Substance on Sunday, SBIFF is also honoring Moore with a film retrospective, including screenings of Indecent Proposal on February 7, at 5:40 p.m. at SBIFF’s Film Center and a free screening of Ghost on Monday, February 10, at 11 a.m. at the Arlington Theatre.

Moore’s director, Fargeat, is one of the five Oscar nominated Best Director candidates who will appear on Monday, February 10, at 8 p.m. at the Arlington for the SBIFF Outstanding Directors of the Year Award. Additional recipients include: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), James Mangold (A Complete Unknown), and Sean Baker (Anora).

For more information and a complete schedule of SBIFF events, see sbiff.org.