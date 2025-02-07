SBIFF Festival Forecast for Friday, February 7

Kevin Costner in 'Horizon : An American Saga - Chapter 2' | Photo: Courtesy
Filmmaker Seminar Sponsored by Fujifilm Final Cut: Assembling the Edit FREE ADMISSION 11am Home Planet Productions 735 State Street Suite 103
Horizon Chapter 1 FREE ADMISSION 2pm Arlington Theater 1317 State Street
Horizon Chapter 2 followed by Q&A with Director Kevin Costner, Composer John Debney, and Costumer Designer Lisa Lovaas 6pm Arlington Theater 1317 State Street
Filmmaker Q&As
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Friday, February 7th:
CARISSA – 8.40am @ Film Center 3 with Co-writers & co-directors Jason Jacobs & Devon Delmar
PARROT KINDERGARTEN – 9am @ Film Center 4 with Director Amy Herdy, Subject Jennifer Cunha, Editor Lyman Smith, Director of Photography Thad Wadleigh, AI Producer & Second Camera Rich Denmark
THE SHEPHERD AND THE BEAR – 9.20am @ Film Center 5 with Director Max Keenan
SPEAK. – 11.20am @ Film Center 2 with Co-directors Guy Mossaman & Jennifer Tiexiera
NARRATIVE SHORTS 2: DICEY SITUATIONS – 11.40am @ Film Center 3 with Balloon – Director Law Chen. Ragamuffin – Writer/Director Kaitlyn Mikayla, Producer Hannah Alline, Producer Amber Neukum, Producer Sailor Larocque, Producer Christina Jundt, Actor Robert Hadlock, Actor Bailey Sloan, Cinematographer Jared Bedrejo, Editor Bia Jurema. George – Co-director Aaron Craig, Actor Adrian Martinez, Actor Angela Sarafyan, Executive Producer Chris Wiegand, Writer Kelly Crawford, Writer Keith Crawford, Costume Design Brynn Watkins
ALL GOD’S CHILDREN – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Director Ondi Timoner
SPACE COWBOY – 2pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Marah Strauch
THE SONG CYCLE – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director/Producer/Subject Nick Kelly, Subject Seán Millar
MRS. ROBINSON – 3pm @ Film Center 4 with Producer Cormac Hargaden
SHOOK – 3pm @ Riviera with Co-Writer/Director Amar Wala, Producer Karen Harnisch, Actor Bernard White
PARK AVE – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Gaby Dellal, Producer Diana Phillips, Director of Photography David Johnson
OUT OF PLAIN SIGHT – 6pm @ Film Center 4 with Director/Producer Rosanna Xia, Director/Producer Daniel Straub, Cinematographer, Producer, Editor Austin Straub
HAKKI – 6.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Hikmet Kerem Özcan
COASTAL – 6pm @ Riviera with Director Darryl Hannah and Subject Neil Young
HORIZON Chapter 2 – 6pm @ Arlington with Director, Actor, Producer Kevin Costner
AMONG NEIGHBORS – 8pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer/Director/Producer Yoav Potash, Executive Producer & On-camera participant Anita Fridman
TRIFOLE – 8.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Gabriele Fabbro & Director of Photography Brandon Lattman
SANTA BARBARA – DOCUMENTARY SHORTS – 8.40pm @ Film Center 3 with The Kelp We Breathe – Director, Producer Jack Phillips, Director, Lead Editor Natalie Aymond, DP/Assistant Editor Tatum Davis, Director Taylor Ortiz, Subject Marco Mazza, Subject Marie Makenzie, Subject Mo Wise. 26,000 Days – Director Henry Charles Behel, Producer – Tegan Behel. quwa’ – Director Jonathan Coronado, Director/Editor/Director of Photography Ryan Grant, Director/Editor/Producer Jade Ipina, Director/Producer/Assistant Editor Catherine Scanlon, Interviewee’s: Wayne Chapman, Lynn Gamble, John Johnson, Tom Modugno, Marianne Parra, Ernestine Ygnacio-De Soto. BATTLE of the BLUES – Producer/ Director Adam Ernster. Keep The Funk – Director Gareth Kelly, Cinematographer – The Schaefer, Producer – Brittany Zajic, Editor – Kylie Van De Wyngaerde, Subject – Wallace Piatt. Not Just Water – Director Tess McCormick, Sound Engineer Mia Sanguinetti, Editor Audrey Engelsjerd
THE KNIFE – 9pm @ Riviera with Director Nnamdi Asomugha, Actor Melissa Leo