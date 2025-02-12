Evacuation Orders Issued for Parts of Lake Fire Burn Scar

Evacuation warnings in parts of the Lake Fire burn scar have been upgraded to evacuation orders as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Identified properties include the Kiani Preserve, Midland School, Zaca Lake structures, and other private ranches. Officials are ordering individuals in the identified areas to leave by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Click here for a map of the impacted area.

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the 8,000-acre Kiani Preserve on January 20. He has since left the property, posting a picture on X of himself and the new chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, on February 3.

A high risk of “significant flooding, debris flows, or landslides” has been identified for the properties under an evacuation order. The entire Lake Fire burn scar remains at risk “for flooding and becoming isolated” during what is expected to be Santa Barbara’s heaviest rainfall of the season so far.

The remainder of the burn scar remains under an evacuation warning, meaning individuals in the area should be prepared to evacuate. People with disabilities, those with large animals, or anyone who may need additional time to evacuate are instructed to leave now.

Officials are urging community members across the county to avoid “burned areas, rivers, creeks, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

For assistance with large animals, call 805-681-4332. Sheltering assistance is available through the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. For a full list of affected properties and the most up-to-date information on storm preparedness, visit ReadySBC.org.